Sting and Trudie Styler's 800-acre garden on £7m estate could rival a royal palace

As the recipient of 17 Grammy Awards, a CBE, an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and countless other credentials to his name, Sting is, to many, music royalty.
Therefore, it's fitting that the former frontman of 80s new-wave rock band The Police lives on a grand estate that could easily be mistaken for a palace.
The 72-year-old singer-songwriter, who has recently announced a string of festival gigs in the UK and Europe for summer 2025, and his wife of 31 years, Trudie Styler, have many homes in their portfolio, but their principal residence is an enormous property in the Wiltshire countryside called Lake House.
Sting and Trudie, who wed in 1992 after a decade-long romance, purchased their sprawling home for £7 million in 1990 and not only does it boast plenty of bedrooms, multiple reception rooms, a recording studio and a wine cellar, it sits on 800 acres of land with a garden that will make your jaw drop.
Don't miss
We've rounded up the best views of the huge garden and grounds surrounding Lake House in Wiltshire.