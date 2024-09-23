Sting and Trudie Styler's 800-acre garden on £7m estate could rival a royal palace

As the recipient of 17 Grammy Awards, a CBE, an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and countless other credentials to his name, Sting is, to many, music royalty.

Therefore, it's fitting that the former frontman of 80s new-wave rock band The Police lives on a grand estate that could easily be mistaken for a palace.

The 72-year-old singer-songwriter, who has recently announced a string of festival gigs in the UK and Europe for summer 2025, and his wife of 31 years, Trudie Styler, have many homes in their portfolio, but their principal residence is an enormous property in the Wiltshire countryside called Lake House.

© Getty Images Sting and Trudie at Cannes Film Festival in 2024

Sting and Trudie, who wed in 1992 after a decade-long romance, purchased their sprawling home for £7 million in 1990 and not only does it boast plenty of bedrooms, multiple reception rooms, a recording studio and a wine cellar, it sits on 800 acres of land with a garden that will make your jaw drop.

We've rounded up the best views of the huge garden and grounds surrounding Lake House in Wiltshire.

1/ 5 © David Hartley/Shutterstock Lake House grounds This aerial shot of the house shows just how vast the land is surrounding their home. The couple are fortunate to be surrounded by greenery which offers them plenty of privacy since the house is so secluded, but it also gives them plenty of space to roam freely. Lake House has lots of space outside the front, plus plenty of space for parked cars, as well as an enormous back garden that goes on forever.

2/ 5 © Shutterstock Impressive garden This other aerial shot shows the rear garden in all its glory. The pair have a full-size outdoor pool surrounded by a large patio, lawn and lots of shrubbery for privacy. The couple's sky-high, glass conservatory can also be seen, no doubt the perfect place for hosting in the summer. The pool area also has a high wall lining the outdoor area which gives it even more of a palace feel in addition to an added layer of privacy and security.

3/ 5 © Instagram Yoga retreat Trudie often shares pictures of her garden and this one shows how much she adores her outdoor space. The actress and director, 70, revealed that the tree in the picture was her favourite and she often practices yoga outside.



4/ 5 © Instagram Pristine plants The couple are parents to four children who have all flown the nest. However, Sting and Trudie still have their beloved dogs at home to look after! Trudie is totally devoted to her Irish wolfhound and her spaniel, whom she's named Spike and Finch. "Every jubilant bark under a clear blue sky is a lesson in how to find the joy in each moment," she wrote on Instagram. The photo also shows off how beautifully kept their garden is, with perfectly manicured lawns and trimmed hedges.

5/ 5 © Instagram Dog haven This brilliant photo paints a joyous picture of life at Lake House. Both dogs are bounding through the grounds of their home and over the bridge in this snap, with the enormous home standing proudly in the background.

