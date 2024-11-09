Kelly Clarkson has shared little details about her New York home – but she did drop one bombshell about her rented abode earlier this week.

The 42-year-old moved to the Big Apple in 2023 ahead of The Kelly Clarkson Show's fifth season, and while she loves her new home, she found she had too much square footage to fill.

Speaking to actress Robin Wright on the show on November 4, Kelly admitted she has turned one of the home's many rooms into a year-round Christmas room.

"I have a Christmas room," she announced while the duo discussed the most appropriate time to start celebrating the holidays.

"I moved here and the house was perfect because it was in between my kids' school and work but it's too large," she added.

"I was like. 'What am I going to do with this room?' And then I decorated it the first year for Christmas and was like, 'That was a lot of work, we'll just shut the doors until [next] Christmas."

Kelly and her two children, daughter River Rose, 10, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, eight, are sure to make full use of the room even after the holidays.

"We have a whole room, and we'll literally go in there and dance throughout the year and just put Christmas songs on – we love it," she explained to Robin.

Despite her successful singing career, Kelly admitted that her talents take a back seat when she attempts to sing with her children at Christmas.

"My kids usually tell me to shut up because they want to perform – I often tell them that people pay [to hear me sing] but they don't care," she joked.

Kelly loves her new home and decided to splurge on a luxury property when she relocated from Los Angeles, opting for a new pad just a few blocks away from Central Park.

Speaking to USA Today at the time, she said: "At this point, I'm 40 years old. Mama rented something nice! I was like, 'I'm not living here unless it's right by the park and really nice for the kids.'"

Kelly candidly shared her initial hesitations, admitting that before her move she wanted to relocate to Montana: "I'll be real honest, I thought I was making a horrible decision.

"I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can't really do a show from there quite yet. So, I was like, 'The only other option would probably be New York'."

New York didn't take long to win her over. "After just a few weeks, I genuinely love it, and I love that my kids love it," she confessed.

She also added to People of her new city: "It's a beautiful place. It's a beautiful energy. The energy of it is very me."

Kelly's kids have even adapted well to their new environment. "My son walked out of his school and was like, 'This is the right school for me. The other one didn't fit like this one,'" she told Audacy last October.