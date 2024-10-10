AGT's Terry Crews and wife's heartbreaking 'homeless' revelation – 'We had nowhere to go'

Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca King-Crews may live in a luxury $5.6 million mansion now – but there was a time when they were almost "homeless".

The AGT judge, 56, and Rebecca, 58, have lived in Pasadena, California, for 25 years where they have raised their five children, Naomi, 36, Azriél, 33, Tera, 26, Wynfrey, 21, and son Isaiah, 19.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Terry Crews' wife Rebecca discusses 'repairing' their marriage

While they both have successful careers and plenty of money in the bank – Terry is estimated to have a net worth of $25 million – they know what it's like to have struggled financially in the past.

"There was a season of our lives that we could have been homeless," Rebecca revealed to DailyMail.com.

Rebecca didn't disclose the reason they almost found themselves without a roof over their heads, but despite the difficult situation, their worrying circumstances turned around.

"And, of course, we always say God provides because something came through for us," she continued.

© Getty Images Terry and Rebecca were almost homeless

"But we were a week from having to be out of our place and we had nowhere to go, and something came through in the nick of time, and we literally moved across the street," Rebecca added, referring to when they lived in Burbank.

Terry and Rebecca have been married for 35 years but it hasn't been without its struggles, with the former singer revealing they have almost divorced three times.

"Our faith is a common ground, so we share those values and even if we don't always live up to them, we're trying," she told the outlet.

© Getty Images Terry and Rebecca share five children

"There's a certain kind of person we're both trying to be and then faith in the fact that we chose each other for a reason.

"It's funny because we've talked about this, because we've had probably two or three instances [where] we could have ended the marriage, in 35 years. Each time we were in those crises, one of us wanted out, but the other one didn't, so the other one fought."

Rebecca explained: "So the first time I wanted out, he fought for me. The second time he wanted out and I fought for him, and the third time he just had to come clean about his addiction and I kicked him out.

© Getty Images Terry and Rebecca almost split three times

"He fell on the floor like a two-year-old and begged me not to leave him and I said, 'Well you blew that, you know,' and he went to work on himself and he's a better person, but he can still get better."

The couple has been very open about the ups and downs in their marriage, particularly Terry's pornography addiction.

© Getty Images Terry was addicted to pornography

"It's been hard, and my husband has talked openly about problems he's had, but deep down, Terry was just a good guy, and he was my friend," she said.

"I loved him as a person before I was in love with him and he's still my friend, and I will still cuss him out in one minute and turn around and hug him in the next and tell him, 'But you still my boo.'"

© Getty Images Terry and Rebecca have been through many ups and downs in their marriage

She added: 'I'm always like, 'Look, we're older now, it's time for you to stop doing that' and whatever it is, I say to him, 'You know I love you, but you can do better,' and he's like, 'I'm not perfect,' and I'm like, 'No, but you can do better.'

"And so I still hold him to a standard but I also forgive him for things that he maybe never did that I wanted him to, or things he did that he shouldn't have done, and forgiveness is another principle. You cannot stay married, [and] you can't stay friends if you can't forgive people."