Drake is a huge basketball fan so it's not surprising he has an NBA-sized court inside his $100 million Toronto home.

The One Dance rapper, 37, gave his fans a peek at the NBA regulation-size indoor court over the weekend, which is an impressive 94 feet long by 50 feet wide and "crowned by a 21-square-foot pyramidal skylight." See the video below.

WATCH: Drake's NBA-sized indoor basketball court is a work of art

Taking to Instagram, Drake shared a clip of himself playing the Stakes online betting game on a huge flatscreen, wall-mounted TV.

Drake can be seen lying on his stomach in the middle of the court before jumping to his feet and celebrating after he won the game.

"HUNNNNNNNNDRED I'll get my racks up anywhere even centre court @stake," he captioned the post.

His followers were blown away by the luxury sports room, with one commenting: "Court amazing. Damn! House GOALS."

© Instagram Drake has an NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court

A second said: "Idk what's crazier…the actual win or slots on the court jumbo screen." A third added: "That court is magnificent!'

The God's Plan rapper bought a plot of land in the exclusive Bridle Path neighborhood in 2015 for $6.7 million and then demolished the existing house to build his luxurious 50,000-square-foot mansion.

© Instagram The court measures 94 feet long by 50 feet wide

He reportedly invested $100 million in the estate, which was "constructed of limestone, bronze, exotic woods, and other noble materials".

"Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years," Drake told Architectural Digest in a 2020 interview.

© Instagram The court is inside Drake's $100m Toronto mansion

"I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel. It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong."

He added: "It's overwhelming high luxury. That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings.

"I wanted to make sure people can see the work I’ve put in over the years reflected from every vantage point."

Alongside the basketball court, the impressive home features an indoor swimming pool, a state-of-the-art recording studio, and a 3,200-square-foot primary bedroom.

Drake's favorite spot in his home is his bedroom, which also boasts a 1,100-square-foot covered terrace.

"The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day," he explained.

"The bed lets you float, the shower lets you escape and gather your thoughts, and the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you're getting dressed."

Drake doesn't own just any old bed, though. According to AD, the "bed and bed base weigh roughly one ton and the headboard, accented with antique mirror and channel-tufted leather, encompasses a whiskey-and-­champagne bar on the reverse side."

"I think the house shows that I have true faith in myself to take on this task when I was just 27 and see it through," he said. "I also think the house says that I will forever remain solid in the place I was born."

Drake's sprawling mansion – which he has dubbed 'The Embassy' – was designed by Canadian architect and interior designer Ferris Rafauli.

Describing the property's aesthetic, Ferris told the publication: "In form, materials, and execution, the structure is a proper 19th-century limestone mansion. But the exterior profiles are more minimal, and the lines are a bit cleaner."