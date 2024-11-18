Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Masked intruders breach Windsor Castle estate as Prince William and Princess Catherine slept at home with their three children
Subscribe
Masked intruders breach Windsor Castle estate as Prince William and Princess Catherine slept at home with their three children
Prince William and Kate's household bills at Adelaide Cottage revealed© Getty,Shutterstock

Masked intruders breach Windsor Castle estate as Prince William and Princess Catherine slept at home with their three children

Masked intruders scaled a six-foot fence to gain access to the Windsor Castle estate

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

In a chilling breach of royal security, masked intruders scaled a six-foot fence to gain access to the Windsor Castle estate, just steps away from where the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children were peacefully sleeping. 

The shocking incident unfolded as the family enjoyed a quiet night at their residence, Adelaide Cottage, while chaos erupted mere minutes from their doorstep.

The audacious raid saw the two intruders reportedly use a stolen truck to smash through a security gate, gaining access to Shaw Farm on the estate. 

Once inside, they made off with a farm pick-up truck and a quad bike, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. The now-destroyed gate is notably one of the closest exits to Adelaide Cottage, a route often used by William, Kate, and their children—George, 11, Charlotte, nine, and Louis, six—for their daily comings and goings.

Recommended videoYou may also likePrincess Catherine And Prince William's Love Story

Reports suggest that alarms were triggered during the raid, but it wasn’t until the security barrier at Shaw Farm Gate was smashed down that the incident was fully realised. 

At the time of the incident, King Charles was in Scotland, and Queen Camilla was away in India. This latest breach has reignited concerns over the security arrangements at Windsor Castle, especially after armed officers were reportedly removed from some public entrances. 

windsor castle exterior© Steve Christo - Corbis
Windsor Castle was invaded by masked intruders

While the estate remains patrolled, the raid raises pressing questions about how intruders were able to carry out such a daring act on Crown Estate property.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the burglary, which occurred just before midnight on Sunday, October 13. A spokesperson revealed: “Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.”

The Waleses in front of Adelaide Cottage© Getty
The Waleses live at Adelaide Cottage

Adelaide Cottage, where the Wales family relocated in the summer of 2022, has become their peaceful sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of Kensington Palace. 

The Grade II-listed property, nestled within the private 655-acre Windsor Great Park, offers the family privacy and simplicity. 

Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate, the home of the Prince and Princess of Wales© Shutterstock
The Wales family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

Unlike other royal residences, Adelaide Cottage required no costly renovations or extensive security upgrades when the family moved in. Its four-bedroom layout is modest by royal standards, with no live-in staff, a choice made to maintain a more grounded lifestyle for the family.

Originally built in 1831 as a retreat for Queen Adelaide, wife of William IV, the cottage is steeped in history. It was a favorite breakfast spot for Queen Victoria and later became infamous as the home of Group Captain Peter Townsend, whose romance with Princess Margaret rocked the monarchy. Its timeless charm remains, with features like a gilded ceiling in the principal bedroom and a marble Graeco-Egyptian fireplace offering a glimpse into its regal past.

The raid isn’t the first time Windsor Castle has faced security scares. On Christmas Day 2021, an intruder armed with a crossbow was apprehended after climbing a fence, claiming he intended to harm the late Queen Elizabeth II. Jaswant Singh Chail, the 23-year-old perpetrator, was later sentenced to nine years in prison for treason.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB

Kate Middleton smiling wearing blue hat and coat© Getty

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with the royals – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More