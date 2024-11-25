Gethin Jones inundated with congratulations after sharing exciting news amid Morning Live absence

Gethin Jones has been inundated with messages of congratulations after sharing some exciting news on his social media page.

Taking to Instagram, the Morning Live presenter revealed that he had picked up the gong for Best Presenter at the Royal Television Society North West Awards, where the BBC show also won the awards for Best Factual and Best Inclusive Practice.

Alongside a carousel of snaps from the awards ceremony, including one of Gethin proudly holding his award whilst looking suave in a black tie suit, the TV star penned: "What a night for @bbcmorninglive @royaltelevisionsocietynw - nominated for 5 awards and winning 3!!!!

"Super proud to be a part of this wonderful team. We are always happy to get into work - such is the culture of the show. - but there'll definitely be an extra spring in the step this week!" he continued.

"Personally I've never won an individual award, I was in a bit of shock! But I still see it as a team accolade - and I’ll keep it at the studio so we can all look at it! The most important thing is that you’re all enjoying the show. We will continue to try our best."

© BBC/James Stack Gethin won Best Presenter at the Royal Television Society North West Awards

The 46-year-old concluded: "Well done to @katiethistleton and @rocketrhys for being brilliant hosts!"

The comments section was quickly inundated with messages of congratulations, including from Gethin's Morning Live co-stars.

Gaby Roslin penned: "Congratulations to everyone and a massive hug and HUGE kiss for you Geth," while Kimberley Walsh added: "Yesssssss just love this! The best team and well done to you @gethincjones no one deserves it more we all adore you."

© Getty Gethin hosts Morning Live with Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley

Fans also heaped praise on Gethin and the team, with one follower writing: "Amazing. Congratulations to you and all the team," while another added: "It's about time you won a personal award. You are THE BEST TV presenter full stop!"

Viewers who tuned into Monday's edition of Morning Live will have noticed Gethin's absence. The presenter usually fronts the show four or five days a week but missed the broadcast to attend the first day of rehearsals for a pantomime production of Cinderella, which runs at the New Theatre in Cardiff in December.

Gethin is set to play Prince Charming in the show, which also stars radio presenter Owain Wyn Evans and panto star Mike Doyle.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, he shared a video filmed in the centre of Cardiff. Gethin told his followers: "I'm in Cardiff today for the first day of rehearsals for panto. Obviously we've learned our lines, the script and our songs, he says."

© BBC/James Stack Gethin will play Prince Charming in a pantomime production of Cinderella this Christmas

Detailing his busy schedule, he continued: "I'm going to be diving between Morning Live and panto for the next couple of weeks and then it's going to be a busy run-in to Christmas. I can't wait."

The show will play in the New Theatre from Saturday 7 December until Sunday 5 January 2025.