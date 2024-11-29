Dick and Angel Strawbridge's Chateau garden is almost unrecognisable after drastic weather

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have a close bond with their loyal fans and their followers on social media, so they're frequently sharing videos and photographs of their stunning home, Château de la Motte Husson in Pays de la Loire, France, to keep them updated with the goings on at their abode.

The couple, who wed in 2015, are fortunate to have not only an enormous chateau to enjoy, but a generous amount of land, too.

One video, shared on their Instagram page, shows off the huge outdoor area that they have right on their doorstep, and the garden and lake area looks almost indecipherable due to a drastic snowstorm.

Dick and Angel posted their video on their return home from tour, but were seemingly unphased by the weather, instead relished in a day of snow.

"What a welcome back! It's a snow day!" they wrote in the caption. But the outdoor area was so covered in snow that one fan didn't recognise the surroundings.

They wrote: "Where is that?" to which another clarified: "It's the Chateau's Orangery & the Van du Vin."

Other fans were loving the winter wonderland on display. "I bet it's magical watching that from your winter garden. Welcome home," said one, as another agreed: "Stunning in all weather conditions."

Dick and Angel's video shows the huge lake which sits just behind the Chateau, before eventually panning the camera to show the enormous building standing proudly as the heavy snow falls.

The pair, who wrapped their beloved Channel 4 programme, Escape to the Chateau in 2022, more than embrace the seasons and their Chateau looks picturesque in a weather conditions.

Posting a photo in October, the TV stars shared a glimpse of their conservatory-style area that was added as an "extension" to the rear of their home, giving them the perfect place to sit and enjoy their "winter garden".

The conservatory is elevated from the ground floor, giving them an even better view of the idyllic surroundings, including the acres of land they're fortunate to own and the large lake just outside the chateau.

Dick and Angel's plans for the Chateau

Meanwhile, the couple have lived in their French abode for almost ten years now, and it seems they aren't planning on going anywhere anytime soon.

Dick and Angel gave an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, in which they revealed that their idyllic chateau will be their home forever.

"This is the long haul," Dick insisted. "We've had lots of people saying, 'Oh they're selling', but this is our forever home and Arthur and Dorthy know that and we plan for the future.

"When we've been away on tours and then we come back, it's stable. We've been here for nine years. I don't think I've lived anywhere for nine years of my life in one place. But the chateau just feels permanent. And it has a permanency that is to be enjoyed."