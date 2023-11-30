Dick and Angel Strawbridge unveil towering Christmas tree inside castle home

Dick, 64, and Angel Strawbridge, 45, have a very spacious 19th-century castle home, so they have no shortage of places to put their family Christmas tree.

Ahead of their Christmas photoshoot, the couple ensured their home was looking suitably festive adorned with foliage over their fireplace, lights framing their doorways, and the main event, a giant fern in their salon.

© The Chateau Dick and Angel decorated their Christmas tree with their two kids

Sharing their "Christmas tree adventure" with fans in their newsletter and on their website, the video showed the former Escape to the Chateau stars seeking out the perfect tree with their kids Aruthur and Dorothy. And if we were in any doubt about how tall their chosen tree might be, Dick was captured shaved and chopped the bottom to prevent it from touching the ceiling!

WATCH: Inside Dick and Angel Strawbridge's salon before the Christmas transformation

While Angel said their kids are "not really interested in this sort of stuff" as they sorted the fairy lights, they later joined their parents to add quirky ornaments.

"Can you believe we've got our Christmas tree up," Angel said to her kids, and her daughter replied: "Oh my god, it's a bit early!"

The funny family exchange continued with Angel stating: "We've had zero arguments so far," and her son cheekily quipped: "That is rare."

© The Chateau The TV stars have lots of personalised decorations

Dorothy was spotted squeezing around the back of the tree to ensure all angles were equally decorated. While baubles, lights and tinsel are classic additions, fans may not have expected the unusual ornaments chosen by the Strawbridges.

Many of their decorations were personalised, including one with four mini Santa's heads with sparkly hats featuring the names of each family member. Meanwhile, individual fabric ornaments replicating Angel's fiery red hair and Dick's moustache were hung on branches alongside circus and Disney princess-themed trinkets.

© The Chateau The former Escape to the Chateau stars were preparing for a festive shoot

Dick and Angel purchased Chateau de la Motte Husson for just £280,000 in 2015 and spent years renovating the property, which had stood empty for 40 years with no electricity, heating or running water. Now, the chateau in Martigné-sur-Mayenne in north-west France acts as both their family home and a wedding venue.

The TV stars chose to exchange vows there shortly after moving in, which Angel later admitted was a stressful experience that led to tears.

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock The couple bought their home Chateau De La Motte Husson in 2015

Inside, features include 45 rooms, a library, a workshop and The Orangery, while the exterior is equally as impressive with 12 acres of grounds, a moat and a separate home for Angel's parents.

Dick told HELLO! in 2021 they have no plans to move. "I've got no intention of going anywhere," he said. "I'm going to be planted here. I get a headache even thinking about moving."

READ: Angel and Dick Strawbridge make shocking revelation about chateau home