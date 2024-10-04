Dick and Angel Strawbridge are preparing for a big change ahead.

The couple, best known for their previous work on the Channel 4 series, Escape to the Chateau, are packing their bags and leaving their stunning home, Château de la Motte Husson in Pays de la Loire, France, for life on the road as they head to the UK for their mammoth 'Forever Home' tour.

Taking to their Instagram account, the couple, who wed in 2015, were joined by their two children, Arthur, 12, and Dorothy, ten, and their producer and tour manager for a selfie to celebrate the big day's arrival.

"It's happening!!! Our incredible tour team has arrived at the Chateau! 1 tour manager…1 tech! 1 empty van and a lot of excitement!" they wrote in the caption: "It's nearly showtime! See you very soon!"

Dick and Angel are returning to their homeland for the entirety of October and November and they trek up and down the country for shows in London, Birmingham, Nottingham, Cardiff, Newcastle and beyond.

Despite relocating to France almost ten years ago to take on the Chateau's mammoth renovations, they are still adored back home and their tours have been a sell-out success.

According to the website, those who attend can look forward to seeing the couple and their two children share "untold stories and laughs" during their unique and interactive show.

"Forever Home is the charismatic couple’s biggest tour yet, with 33 dates starting on 6 October in Angel's hometown of Southend-on-Sea and ending on 17 November, in Brighton," it reads.

"Guests can expect anything and everything from icing a cake to plumbing and electrics, no task is out of bounds and it's guaranteed to get messy!"

Dick and Angel's life after Escape to the Chateau

In addition to their successful tour and life on the road, Dick, 65, and Angel, 46, have also started their own podcast and, of course, the work on their dream home is ongoing.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, the pair opened up about the decision to end the show in 2022 which, they insisted, was their own doing despite previous headlines to the contrary.

"It was two years ago that we decided to end the Escape to the Chateau series," explained Dick. "We made the decision because the kids are growing older, and all the parallel activity was not sustainable at this level.

"We are doers and we are never going to stop completely, but we're also protecting them. Arthur is starting senior school and the pressure on our little ones is phenomenal.

"When he goes there, people may have heard that his parents have done stuff on television."

Speaking about their new role as podcasters, Dick and Angel explained that it provides them with more opportunities to open up to each other in comparison to filming for television.

"Not that Escape wasn't [authentic], but you're only going to get the juiciest bit of everything. A lot of it hit the [cutting room] floor. We realised the beauty of it was just the simple things," Angel explained.

"The podcast is very personal. And there's something about when people listen to it on their own. Escape was very much a family show where you'd sit down and watch together, but this feels really, really personal."

Dick agreed: "We actually have the chance now to sit down and chat. It's like a date. It's ridiculous we say that, but it is true. We sit down and have a lovely time.

"We talk about the week, and stuff off the back of that, and then we look at some emails from people, but with that simple structure we can go anywhere."

He continued: "And we can say what we want. We would spend a year making television and that would come out in eight hours, whereas every week we chat for an hour about things that are happening; we look forward, we look back, and we can share so much more with people about what life is actually like all the time."