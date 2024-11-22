Dick and Angel Strawbridge celebrate emotional return to the Chateau

Dick and Angel Strawbridge returned to their stunning Chateau home nestled in Pays de la Loire, France, this week after touring the UK for their mammoth 'Forever Home' show.

© Instagram The couple returned home to their picturesque abode

Best known for their work on the Channel 4 series Escape to the Chateau, the couple own a renovated derelict 19th-century French home named Château de la Motte Husson.

Over the years, the fan-favourite series has followed the transformation of their historic abode.

In celebration of their emotional return to their picturesque sanctuary, the couple took to Instagram to share a beautiful photograph of their home and its surrounding green landscape.

The post read: "After 33 shows, 6.5 weeks on the road and hundreds of hugs…we are home!"

"Petalé was so happy to see us, her tail has not stopped wagging!"

The couple added: "There is a lot of unpacking & catching up to do…but the Chateau is looking stunning and we can’t wait to explore all the exciting changes Mother nature has gifted us?"

© Instagram The couple married nine years ago

The return comes after the Strawbridges waved bon voyage to France in October and headed back to their homeland in the UK with their two children, Arthur 12, and Dorothy, ten.

The couple shared the major news via an Instagram post. They wrote: "It's happening!!! Our incredible tour team has arrived at the Chateau! 1 tour manager…1 tech! 1 empty van and a lot of excitement! It's nearly showtime! See you very soon!"

© Instagram The couple geared up for their sell-out tour

The couple, who relocated to France almost ten years ago, embarked around Birmingham, Nottingham, Cardiff, Newcastle and beyond for their sell-out tour before they returned home.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in December last year, the former army officer revealed that his children's future at the chateau is his top priority.

"This is the long haul," said Dick. "We've had lots of people saying, 'Oh they're selling', but this is our forever home and Arthur and Dorthy know that and we plan for the future."

He added: "When we've been away on tours and then we come back, it's stable. We've been here for nine years. I don't think I've lived anywhere for nine years of my life in one place. But the chateau just feels permanent. And it has a permanency that is to be enjoyed."

The family are ready to celebrate the festive season

And it seems the couple returned just in time to usher in the festive period as they were welcomed back with snow. Dick and Angel shared a video on Instagram of their enormous winter wonderland of a garden that lay still beneath a shimmering, frosted blanket.

The pair captioned the post: "What a welcome back! It's a snow day!"