Dick and Angel Strawbridge 'excited' to leave chateau for 'forever home' project

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have announced that they will be departing their beloved French home in 2025 for a special trip Down Under for their own show.

On Wednesday, they shared an update that pre-sale tickets are now available for their Dick & Angel's "Forever Home" Australia 2025 Tour, and their loyal following could not be happier.

When the nine dates were revealed on Instagram, fans took to the comments section to share their delight. "Omg so excited," "Fabulous see you again in Adelaide" and "Absolutely can’t wait!!! See you in Perth" were among the comments.

This exciting news comes after the family first took their tour to Australia in 2023, and writing on their website they told fans: "We had the most wonderful time in Australia in 2023 and we are so excited to be coming back! We can’t wait to return to the stage to share even more of the adventures, challenges, and successes of building and living our Chateau dream.

"Only so much of our story has been told on the telly. As life at the Chateau continues to evolve, we will share our insight into what it takes to live your dream and build a forever home."

Their television show came to an end in 2022 after Channel 4 ended their professional relationship with Dick and Angel following an independent investigation into the couple's conduct on the series.

Speaking to Elizabeth Day on her podcast, Angel addressed the incident that occurred with the production team. "I was the one in the wrong for losing my temper, but do you know what, I will not apologise - he was so disrespectful in our house, he was so upsetting to me, my family, and I stand by what I did."

Dick and Angel originally purchased Chateau de la Motte Husson for just £280,000 in 2015 and have spent years renovating the property. It stood empty for 40 years with no electricity, heating or running water. Now, the chateau in north-west France acts as both their idyllic family home and a glorious wedding venue.

The impressive building has 45 rooms, a library, a workshop and The Orangery, while the exterior is equally as impressive with 12 acres of stunning grounds, a moat and a separate home for Angel's parents, who will likely be holding down the fort alongside the staff when the family take off for their Australian adventure next summer.