Dick and Angel Strawbridge's heavenly conservatory in 'winter garden'

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have many different parts of their sprawling Chateau that are stunningly picturesque, but one particular room had a beautiful wintery glow-up and it looks so dreamy.

Posting on their Instagram, the couple previously shared a snap of their conservatory-style area which was added as an "extension" to the rear of the Chateau, giving them the perfect place to sit and enjoy their "winter garden".

The conservatory is elevated from the ground floor, giving them an even better view of the idyllic surroundings, including the acres of land they're fortunate to own and the large lake just outside the chateau.

© Instagram Exterior shot of the rear of their Chateau

Dick and Angel, who wed in 2015 and share two children, Arthur, 11, and Dorothy, nine, proudly showed off an exterior shot of the conservatory on their social media, showing the room in all its glory. The caption read: "When the Chateau got an 'extension'. The beautiful Winter Garden from series nine."

The exterior of the conservatory is a stunning blue-green shade and consists of mostly glass, meaning it's flooded in daylight and offers fantastic views.

Other photos they shared in the same Instagram post show the inside of the conservatory and it's a wintery haven. The vintage style décor is perfectly in keeping with the entirety of the Chateau's interiors and is a nod to Angel's love of all things retro.

The couple have placed an enormous, Victorian-era-style bird cage in one corner of the room. There are also two wooden stools with knitted cushions placed on top for comfort. They have also placed a large wooden rocking chair in another corner.

© Instagram Dick and Angel Strawbridge's heavenly conservatory at home

Another interior shot shows Dick and Angel sitting on two wicker chairs during the warmer months, proving the area is perfect for any weather or season.

Dick and Angel are best known for their role on Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau, however, their programme came to an end in 2022.

© Instagram The Strawbridge's have a stunning conservatory in their 'winter garden'

Although the ninth series was always planned to be the final one, it devastated fans all the same and left many wondering why it was taken off the air.

Fortunately, the couple regularly appear on re-runs, their spin-off show Secret France, and their own podcast series.

Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusive interview last year, they addressed the speculation around the show drawing to a close. "It was two years ago that we decided to end the Escape to the Chateau series," stated Dick.

© Channel 4 Dick and Angel Strawbridge on their spin-off show, Secret France

"We made the decision because the kids are growing older, and all the parallel activity was not sustainable at this level. We are doers and we are never going to stop completely, but we're also protecting them."

Angel explained further: "Up until this year, we were not on French television at our request because while we are the British family that bought the Chateau in the village, we are very much completely normal."

Now, they spend their time touring or recording for their audio show, Dick & Angel's CHAT…EAU."

"We actually have the chance now to sit down and chat. It's like a date. It's ridiculous we say that, but it is true. We sit down and have a lovely time," Dick, 65, said.

"We are together all the time, so we speak daily. But it's [about] taking that time to catch up on the week.

"And we can say what we want. We would spend a year making television and that would come out in eight hours, whereas every week we chat for an hour about things that are happening; we look forward, we look back, and we can share so much more with people about what life is actually like all the time."