Martin and Shirlie Kemp's frosted Christmas transformation at old family mansion

White is the theme that runs throughout Roman Kemp's parents Martin and Shirlie's "dream" Victorian mansion, so it's perhaps unsurprising that they have continued this with their Christmas decorations.

The Wham! star and the Pepsi & Shirlie singer regularly share updates of their three-year renovation and redecorations on their dedicated home Instagram account @maisonnumber9, but they took a break from DIY to show off their frosty, festive living room.

© Instagram The Kemps showed off their frosted white living room ahead of the festive season

Draped across the fireplace was a garland of fir branches, eucalyptus and acorns, all topped with a light dusting of fake snow. A silver tree decoration and green bells tied in with the colour scheme, which perfectly complemented the pastel blue and silver leaf-print wallpaper.

The couple purchased the "old" and "run down" home in 2021 and immediately got to work transforming it into a personalised haven for themselves and their grown-up kids Roman and Harleymoon.

© Instagram Shirlie and Martin purchased their home in 2021

"We took an old house that was completely run down, and we knocked every single wall and ceiling down that you can imagine and we rebuilt something that would be perfect for us. That is what we have now and what we're doing now is just finishing touches," they recently told HELLO!.

"That was always something that we spoke about when we were moving from house to house. We tried new houses and old houses, but we always said we'd love to find something we could do from scratch. And that is what happened, that was the ultimate dream."

© Instagram The couple converted an old pigshed

This has included a new bright white kitchen, a renovated outdoor cottage, and an old pig shed that now acts as Shirlie's outdoor office.

© Instagram Shirlie and Martin Kemp's cottage has had a festive makeover

However, they haven't got a concrete idea in their mind about their decoration plans, with Shirlie admitting: "I love change. I could redecorate the house every year."

Nowhere was proof of that more than the dining room, where she has switched up the interior three times already.

