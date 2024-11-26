Amanda Holden unveils jaw-dropping festive transformation at £7m mansion

BGT judge Amanda Holden sparked a major fan reaction on Monday when she unveiled her jaw-dropping festive home transformation.

The TV star, who moved into her lavish £7 million Surrey mansion last year, has been busy overhauling her family home ahead of the Christmas season. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Amanda Holden unveils incredible Christmas home transformation

In a clip shared to her Instagram Stories, Amanda, 53, shared a string of before-and-after clips, including a glimpse of her majestic hallway which had been recently transformed into a chic winter wonderland.

A towering, frosted Christmas tree took pride of place by the staircase decorated with an array of oversized baubles, glowing fairy lights and a ginormous black bow.

© Instagram Amanda's luxe home features a large outdoor swimming pool

Amanda spruced up the banister with a matching garland and added a second Christmas tree to the first-floor balcony. Elsewhere, a modern wreath peppered with rose gold and black baubles adorned her front door.

"What a difference a year makes," the mother-of-two wrote in her caption. "Moved in a year ago today… and nearly finished the whole house… what to do next!!! I love a project. More makeovers coming."

Amanda's fans and followers shared sweet messages in the comments section, in awe of the star's DIY prowess. "What a STUNNING house!!! Wow … love your decor ideas," penned one, while a second wrote: "That just got me into the Christmas spirit!! Your house looks so beautiful and festive!!" and a third added: "Your house is so beautiful. Love how Christmassy it looks too. Well done."

© Getty Images Chris popped the question to Amanda in 2004

Christmas décor aside, the radio host has also transformed several rooms including her dining room, her living room – complete with its own bar – and her kitchen which boasts an open-plan living space and large bi-fold doors.

The star and her husband Chris Hughes purchased their swanky new home last year. Worth a staggering £7 million, their home also boasts an impressive outdoor swimming pool and an at-home gym.

© Instagram The TV star shares a close bond with her two daughters

They sold their previous home, also in Surrey, for £5 million.

The pair live with their two daughters Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12. While Amanda tends to keep her youngest daughter out of the spotlight, budding model Lexi has previously joined her famous mother on the red carpet.

© Getty Images Lexi is the spitting image of her mum Amanda Holden

In September, Lexi made her debut at London Fashion Week, modelling for Tran Hung. It was an emotional milestone for Amanda, with the star describing the show as a "wonderful moment."

In a gushing tribute, Amanda told her Instagram followers: "We couldn't have been more proud of our daughter this evening walking in her first LFW show. This year has been a significant one for her, she has worked really hard with her A-Levels, and she got herself into a great University.

"Chris and I love her to bits and her little sister Hollie looks up to her so much. It's a wonderful moment for her."