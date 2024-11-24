Helen Skelton unveils magical festive transformation at home with her three children

Helen Skelton is getting into the Christmas spirit early this year as she transforms the sprawling home she shares with her children; Ernie, eight, Louis, six, and toddler Elsie, who will be two in December.

The BBC Morning Live presenter gave fans a glimpse into her festive preparations as they got underway this weekend, sharing a photograph of her towering Christmas tree half-decorated with golden fairy lights.

In the sweet photo, Helen's daughter Elsie wore a grey dressing gown and a Santa's hat, whilst her golden curls fell to her shoulders. Elsie's brother Louis sat beside her on the Christmas tree box, rocking a football jersey printed with his name, and a sparkling green elf's hat.

© Instagram Helen shared her pre-Christmas preparations as she decorated her family home with her children

It's not the first time the mother-of-three has shared a peek inside her beautiful Yorkshire home, which she bought after selling her marital home with her ex-husband, Richie Myler.

Back in July, Helen shared a closer look at her lavish living room, which boasted natural wood furnishings, creamy walls and a chic white and black fireplace taking centre stage in the spacious lounge.

© Instagram The Countryfile star's home is chic and minimal

Two beautiful pieces of art were hung from the walls; a peachy and pink-toned abstract canvas and a calming print of a black and white wave.

Helen’s chic space was made cosy with a plush grey sofa and wicker details, including a large rattan basket and magazine stand.

© Instagram Helen Skelton's children have fun in the garden

The Countryfile presenter is also incredibly proud of her garden, which provides the perfect setting for her children to explore the outdoors.

© Instagram Helen Skelton's children doing some pond-watching

At the start of spring, Helen shared a closer look at the whimsical pond in her garden, which is surrounded by blossom trees. Her children also appear to enjoy the use of a trampoline and mini football pitch right outside their doorstep.

Helen Skelton's fresh start

According to the Daily Mail, Helen put her £1.8million former family home on the market in August last year after separating from her estranged rugby player husband.

© instagram Helen couldn't be more proud of her family

Helen’s former Yorkshire home was a total haven for raising a family, with eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, four reception rooms, a fairytale garden and an outdoor heating pool.

Richie and the former Strictly star's marriage was confirmed to be over when the Morning Live presenter announced on Instagram that her husband had "left the family home", four months after they welcomed their daughter, Elsie.

© Instagram Helen's daughter Elsie will be two in December

Countryfile host Helen later opened up about the split in her autobiography, In My Stride. "I was in shock," she wrote candidly. "I know that following break-ups, people often say they didn't see it coming and it sounds like a cliché, but that was me."