Coleen Rooney's £20m home undergoes icy white transformation in her absence

Coleen Rooney has swapped the home comforts of a plush mattress in her £20 million Cheshire mansion for a hammock in the Australian jungle for her stint on I'm A Celebrity.

The WAG's warm climate and nature setting couldn't be further from her set-up at home, which her husband Wayne Rooney and their four sons have decorated in her absence.

© Instagram Coleen's four sons showed off their festive home

Holding up gold stars to mimic their mother's achievements in the I'm A Celeb trial, Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit, 8, and Cass, 6, revealed their home's festive makeover, with several trees decorating different rooms.

One fake green tree had been covered in twinkly fairy lights and topped with silver and white baubles, embellished decorations and crystals.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Coleen Rooney shows off private pool at megamansion

Continuing the icy white theme, the second towering tree had more unique ornaments, from large owls to acorns and white berries.

© Instagram Coleen and Wayne share four sons

Getting in the early Christmas spirit means that regardless of when Coleen leaves the jungle and returns home, she will be ready to celebrate the festive season with her family.

Coleen's sprawling home

© Disney+ The couple built their dream home in Cheshire

Wayne and Coleen shelled out £4 million to buy their plot of land back in 2017. Despite battling with delays amid the coronavirus pandemic, they went on to build a sprawling six-bedroom home on the 40-acre site.

© Disney+ The house has a grand entrance

The exterior boasts grand pillars, arched windows and a giant front door, but the interior of their dream home is even more impressive. Features include an indoor pool and a trophy room with glass cabinets displaying memorabilia from Wayne's illustrious footballing career.

Fans were given a peek inside the home on Disney+ documentary, Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.

Coleen and Wayne's living arrangements

© Mcpix Ltd/Shutterstock Wayne Rooney is based in Devon for his job as manager of Plymouth Argyle Football Club

The location of their home isn't ideal for Wayne, who is based in Devon for his job as manager of Plymouth Argyle Football Club.

Coleen told The Mirror the distance between them is "manageable" and they're making it work to avoid uprooting their kids.

"We thought long and hard about [moving] but with the kids it didn't work. Kai's now in year 10 and just starting GCSE prep and everything's going well with football, and the other boys are all settled at school, so it didn't seem fair on the children to pick them up and take them away and start in a whole new place," she said.

© ITV Coleen is currently in Australia taking part in I'm A Celebrity

"It's manageable. It's life. Other couples and families have similar situations and have to get on with it."

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Coleen went further into the practicalities of the long-distance set-up. "We see him a couple of times a week, which is good. He went to America, so this is a bonus because even though it seems far away, it's easier to get to than Washington, DC."

Now she is in the jungle, she hinted that friends and family will be helping the couple with childcare.

DISCOVER: Coleen Rooney’s multiple name necklace on I’m a Celeb - how to shop