Emily and Peter Andre's home gym at Surrey mansion is straight from a premium fitness club

Emily Andre, née Macdonagh, often shares insights into home life with her husband Peter Andre and their children but on Thursday, the couple showed off their home gym - and it is straight from a premium fitness club.

The NHS doctor, 35, and her 'Mysterious Girl' singer husband, 51, were spotted in a hilarious video trying to assemble a bike for their son Theo's birthday in their gym which featured an impressive weight rack, jigsaw gym flooring, and a state of the art treadmill. Watch the video below...

The space also boasted a stationary bike and wall mirrors like a professional workout studio. The celebrity couple are both into regular exercise and Emily is also an avid follower of the 16:8 fasting routine diet.

Emily loves a home workout

Meanwhile, the father of five loves a HIIT workout, mixing intervals of squats and tuck jumps to plank jacks and crab walks.

Emily and Peter's home life

The famous pair live in Surrey with their three children Amelia, 10, Theo, eight, and baby Arabella, as well as Peter's older children Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price.

Their Surrey home is seriously swanky

Since welcoming children, the musician's at-home happy place has shifted. "It used to be coming home and going in the recording studio or gym," Peter told House Beautiful in 2023.

Emily posed in front of her grand staircase in a new knit dress

"But now the fun stuff is getting in my trackies, sitting on the sofa with my feet up, having tea and biscuits, and watching Netflix. That's my happy place with all the family around."

Baby Arabella's nursery is decorated with sentimental pictures that used to decorate her sister's bedroom

He also revealed that he loves spending time in the kitchen cooking up a storm. "Being brought up in a Mediterranean household, the main part of the home is always your kitchen. You want to design it how you like because that's where you're hanging out," Peter said.

Emily is a proud stepmum to Junior and Princess who live with her in Surrey

"We've got an island in the middle so that's where everyone sits around — we all sit and talk. When I'm cooking, the kids might be doing their homework, but they're in front of me. It's all open-plan, which I love."