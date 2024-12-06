Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's 'romantic' NYC penthouse on the market for a cool $9.5million

Paul Newman's Manhattan penthouse is on the market for $9.5 million – and for the first time in over 40 years it will be open to the public.
The home is where Hollywood legend Paul and his wife Joanne Woodward entertained guests including President Bill Clinton, actor Tom Cruise, and singer Cher, and looks out over Central Park and the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir.
A two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom co-up is 3,000 square feet, and features two terraces and many of the vintage attributes from its pre-war construction and the 1980s when the actors moved in including a gorgeous fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and glass windows.
The primary bedroom has an ensuite, and a terrace surrounding three of the walls that look out over the Upper East Side of Manhattan, while the west terrace off the Great Room offers spectacular views of the park.
The home features Grecian-style columns, and is painted a modern and clean white, and one of the bathrooms is decorated with floral tiles.
"We loved coming here," the couple’s daughter, Clea Newman Soderlund, told the New York Times when news of the sale emerged.
"My mother wanted a terrace for the dogs, so they could go outside — that was the prime objective," she added. "They ended up getting this extraordinary property that overlooks the park and reservoir, and they got the sunrise and sunset."
"It was really kind of their romantic spot," Clea said. They would spend weeks at a clip there. They would go to the theater or the opera or out to dinner with friends."
Paul died in 2008 and Joanne has been living a life out of the spotlight since 2007 when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's; Joanne now lives in the couple's Connecticut home which is where they raised their children.
Paul was an Oscar, BAFTA and Emmy award winning actor, film director, racing car driver, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. He was a lifelong Democrat, and his opposition to the Vietnam War in the 1960s led to Paul being placed nineteenth on Richard Nixon's enemies list, which the actor said was one of his greatest accomplishments.
Paul was married to Jackie Witte and they welcomed three children during their nine-year marriage between 1949 and 1958. He met Joanne Woodward in 1953 when they were both performing in the production of Picnic on Broadway, and they reunited in 1957 in the film The Long, Hot Summer, with Paul divorcing Jackie to marry Joanne.
They remained married for 50 years until his death in 2008, and welcomed three daughters: Elinor "Nell" Teresa, Melissa "Lissy" Stewart and Claire "Clea" Olivia.