Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's 'romantic' NYC penthouse on the market for a cool $9.5million

"We loved coming here," the couple’s daughter, Clea Newman Soderlund, told the New York Times when news of the sale emerged.

"My mother wanted a terrace for the dogs, so they could go outside — that was the prime objective," she added. "They ended up getting this extraordinary property that overlooks the park and reservoir, and they got the sunrise and sunset."

"It was really kind of their romantic spot," Clea said. They would spend weeks at a clip there. They would go to the theater or the opera or out to dinner with friends."