Gogglebox's Giles Wood's secret workroom you never see on screen

Giles and Mary are firm favourites on Gogglebox, allowing us to see inside their living room every Friday night on Channel 4, but there's one space that you don't get to see on screen…

Did you know Giles is a professional painter by trade and likes to get creative in the kitchen? His Instagram followers will be all too aware of his talent, and he's shared a peek into his workroom on his feed.

WATCH: Take a look inside Gogglebox stars' homes

Giles was pictured sitting in front of an easel, working on a mountain landscape, when his cooking space was inadvertently revealed.

The kitchen features an in-built crockery cabinet with open shelves and cupboards. It is also home to the couple's microwave, chopping board and knives.

The walls are painted in a stunning blue hue and the floor has large stone tiles.

He appeared to sit on a dining room chair and used his wooden dining table as extra storage for his artist materials.

© Photo: Channel 4 Their humble lounge features on the show

While Giles has made a name for himself creating breathtaking landscape paintings, his more recent works have been in interiors. On his website, he explains: "I like the contemplative aspect — sitting for several days in a room, watching the light change."

Undoubtedly, the most recognised part of their home is their eclectic living room with William Morris wallpaper, snug armchairs and plenty of books.

What have Giles and Mary said about their home?

© Photo: Instagram The couple have a large garden at their private home

The cosy cottage that appears on screen is not all that it seems, as the couple have confessed that the property has many problems. In an interview with The Telegraph, they revealed that they have no central heating and rely on stained gas heaters, while they even resorted to creating their own double glazing using bubble wrap!

Is Giles and Mary's home haunted?

The stars have spoken out about the fact they enlisted the help of exorcism expert Georgia Coleridge to get rid of spirits from their home.

Giles told the Daily Star: "She identified three ghosts of former occupants. None of them malign but all of them 'stuck'.

The couple are said to be considering a move

"One, who had sat huddled at the fireplace for many years, 'was a simple fellow, he didn't think much'… Another was a boy of 16. The third was an old lady who had lived during Queen Victoria's reign."

In their book Country Life, the pair made a surprising revelation that after 30 years in their zany cottage, they are tired of the lack of transport and the local shops and are considering a move to London.