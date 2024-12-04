Ellie Warner's Christmas home transformation is beyond magical in new photos

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner delighted fans earlier this week when she shared snapshots and clips detailing her festive home transformation.

Ahead of the festive season, Ellie, 34, who lives in Leeds with her partner Nat Eddleston and their 18-month-old son, Ezra, opted to spruce up her family home with an array of Christmas decorations.

© Instagram Ellie's Christmas tree glistened with gold decorations

Photos shared to Instagram showed her retro living room glowing with a towering Christmas tree. The spectacular fir was awash with a motley collection of trinkets and baubles, including giant swirl baubles, gold glitter flowers and quirky food-themed decorations.

Around the tree, a congregation of plush toys and gifts jostled for attention. Elsewhere, Ellie shared the sweetest snapshot of Ezra sitting in front of their tree dressed in festive Santa pyjamas. The tot looked adorable with his golden locks secured in a top knot.

© Instagram Ezra looked adorable dressed in festive pyjamas

A clip, meanwhile, showed Ezra jubilantly jumping up and down before taking a brief tumble. In her caption, Ellie noted: "Stepping into Christmas."

Her post went down a treat with fans and sparked a flurry of messages in the comments section. "Glad the spam bauble is on the tree!" one wrote, while a second penned: "His little face! Such excitement," and a third added: "Awwwww Ezra. He's gorgeous! Loving the decorations."

Loved-up couple Ellie and Nat welcomed their son in May 2023. At the time of his arrival, Ellie wrote on Instagram: "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son."

© Instagram Ellie and her partner Nat with their son, Ezra

The pair have been together since 2018 and moved into their first home in 2021. They've been lovingly renovating their 1930's property ever since and have added personal touches including retro wallpaper, bold colours and leafy house plants.

Take a look in the video below…

Their property is also home to a menagerie of animals, with Ellie and Nat being proud owners to three dogs – Italian greyhounds Mick and Madge and miniature dachshund Morris – in addition to several hens.

© Instagram The TV star adores her pet dogs

Ellie welcomed her feathered friends earlier this year. She's shared several snapshots of their impressive coop and shared her delight in October when her family received their first egg.

© Instagram Ellie and Nat welcomed hens earlier this year

In a post shared to Instagram in November, Ellie proudly told her followers: "Didn't take many pictures in October but got my first egg!"

While the couple have had plenty to celebrate over the past few years, 2022 proved a tricky year owing to Nat's lengthy recovery. Nat was involved in a horror car crash which left him in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries. He has thankfully made an incredible recovery.