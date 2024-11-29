Are the Gogglebox cast allowed to redecorate their homes?

Each Friday we are treated to a dose of laughs as we are invited into the living rooms of the Gogglebox cast. We're used to seeing the same set-ups in their cosy homes, but are they allowed to change their décor?

Fans will know that their favourite stars stick in the same seats each week, and it appears to be quite a rule that they don't chop and change their arrangement for consistency purposes. Much of the interiors behind the cast do remain the same but occasionally there is a switch up – proving that the cast are allowed to redecorate if they choose to!

WATCH: Take a look inside these Gogglebox homes

Ellie Warner, for example, revamped her living room at her historic home with partner Nat and son Ezra, and the space went from quite muted and grey with dark sofas to a vibrant teal room with contrasting orange wallpaper. Ellie and her sister Izzi now sit on striking seats, one is bright yellow and the other tanned leather. The rest of the house is pretty impressive too, why not check out all the best photos of the property?

© Instagram Ellie has blended bright colours in her living room

The Malones had a more subtle switch up at their family residence when their traditional leather sofas were switched for a chic grey set and the walls were given a matching lick of paint too.

The Malones' room before

© Photo: Channel 4 The Malones' room after

Shirlie and Dave Griffiths have also redecorated during their time on the show, changing their lounge furniture and choosing baby blue paint for the space.

© Photo: Channel 4 Dave and Shirley in their lounge before

© Channel 4 Dave and Shirley in their lounge now

While Stephen Webb and his former husband Daniel Lustig-Webb were on the show, they even moved home so their backdrop changed dramatically. They moved into a stunning Brighton residence that had interiors to die for!

Some of the stars don't live at the properties they film in, for example, Izzi heads over to her sister's Ellie for filming, and she has her own home with her kids nearby.

© Instagram Gogglebox's Pete and Sophie Sandiford are brother and sister

Sophie has her brother Pete come round to record the show at her home, however he did once live there! Explaining the situation to Heat magazine, Pete said: "It was my house originally. I had it for years and then I split with the girl I was seeing and thought: 'I don't really want to live here anymore.

"Soph bought the house off me, and I moved out, and now me and Paige have our own house." Paige is his wife, and they have two children together, son Jimmy and daughter Eva Sylvie.