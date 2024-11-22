Gogglebox star Ellie Warner makes surprising addition at home with private partner

Gogglebox fans are used to seeing Ellie Warner and her sister Izzi chatting away in the comfort of Ellie's living room while the hilarious sibling duo film scenes for the show.

However, on her social media account, Ellie recently shared a surprising addition to her home that fans won't see on the Channel 4 programme.

The star, who shares 18-month-old son Ezra with her partner Nat Eddleston, revealed that she has a chicken coop in her garden at home.

© Instagram Ellie shared this photo on her social media

Ellie excitedly took to Instagram to share some photos of the hens, and one was Halloween-themed as Ellie had placed a carved pumpkin inside the coop which appeared to be in her garden.

Another round of snaps showed Ellie at home holding an egg one of the hens had laid as she proudly wrote in the caption: "Didn't take many pictures in October, but got my first egg!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside the homes featured on Gogglebox

The 33-year-old's son Ezra, who was born in May 2023, doesn't feature on the show but she does share photos of the adorable toddler on her Instagram.

Last week, she shared a super cute photo of her son standing next to another toddler as Ellie wrote in the caption: "Brothers from another mother, Milo and Ezra."

The Gogglebox regular's fans were quick to coo on Ezra in the comments section and some were amazed at how much he looks like his auntie, Izzi! One wrote: "Crikey - Ezra looks like Izzi!" Another agreed: "Beautiful boys, Ezra looks like Izzi," as a third said: "Absolutely the cutest ever."

© Instagram Ellie Warner keeps chickens at her home in Leeds

Ellie Warner's family and home life with Nat and baby Ezra

Ellie's partner, Nat, keeps a low profile as he also doesn't feature on the show, but he does occasionally pop up on Ellie's social media, too. In 2022, Nat had a challenging year after he suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car in Halton, Cheshire.

He has since made a full recovery and the family is often pictured enjoying days out with their little one and going on family trips abroad.

© Instagram Ellie with her little one, Ezra

Meanwhile, Ellie's fans will be familiar with her TV room but the star previously shared other areas of their 1930s end-of-terrace property in Leeds while they were undertaking renovation work.

The couple completely transformed their living room into the brightly coloured room it is today, and it's instantly recognisable on the reality series. The star opted for bold interiors selecting bright colours to transform her room.

© Instagram Ellie and her sister Izzi in Ellie's colourful living room

The space has leather sofas which are dressed with orange velour cushions and a plush navy throw. The walls have been wallpapered with a vibrant, retro design and the lower half of the walls have a gorgeous teal paint on them.

Ellie and Nat also gave their dining room a glow-up and added pretty extras like arty prints and fantastic finds from local charity shops.

© Instagram Ellie has been revamping her home

"Filled my chazza [charity] shop bargain vase with sunflowers from Lidl. I was gonna retake the photo after I’d tidied around and then got distracted, but life isn’t polished so hey ho."

She added: "The trio of prints on the mantle, '&' and 'come hangout', I brought from my old house and are either from ink and drop or Desenio can't remember, And the middle tommy k [tomato ketchup] is another charity shop find!"