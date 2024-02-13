10 warning signs to look for before buying your first property

Thinking of buying your first home? While becoming a homeowner is no doubt an exciting step, the process isn't as easy to navigate as it once was thanks to the cost-of-living crisis and record-high interest rates.

Even if you think you've found your dream first property, record numbers of first-time homeowners are facing issues with the quality of new builds, with almost two-thirds of UK residents reporting serious problems with their homes.

Greg Wilson, Founder and CEO at home insurance comparison site Quotezone.co.uk warned against first-time homeowners running into a "nightmare" housing situation if they're not careful.

© Maskot Purchasing your first home should be a joyous experience, but more and more first-time buyers are reporting problems

"Although most new builds should come with a 10-year warranty, this will only cover issues caused by a developer - so it is still vital to get home insurance for extra protection from the date of exchanged contracts.

"If the issue is a result of construction or flaws in the building process you may not be covered and could be left with a devalued or uninhabitable property," he explains.

Property issues aren't exclusive to new builds, however. Buying an older property also comes with its drawbacks as it is more likely to have problems with ageing such as damp, mould and even subsidence."

Your first home is a big commitment and viewings can be a daunting experience, but if you’re aware of potential issues beforehand, you’ll know what to be wary of and look out for warning signs before you get caught up in the bidding process," added Greg.

Home insurance experts from Quotezone.co.uk have shared their essential checklist before putting a deposit down on your future home to ensure your property isn't plagued with problems.

From damp to faulty brickwork pointing, draughts to poorly-done plastering, be sure to bookmark this feature for your future house viewings.

10 warning signs to look out for when viewing a property

1. Cracks

Subsidence is one of the most serious issues for homeowners as its consequences can not only threaten the safety of your home, but also lead to expensive damage costs.

Signs of subsidence include cracks in walls which are diagonal or jagged, especially around doors and windows or cracking wallpaper and paint. This is because as a property sinks, it pulls the foundations down causing floors and walls to shift and could eventually destabilise the property.

2. Odours

© Getty Mould can sometimes produce a 'damp' odour

When viewing your property for the first time, pay attention to strong odours, which could signify sewage, dampness, mould, water damage, pest infestations and even chemical contamination. It's worth booking in several viewings with your real estate agent before signing a deal so you can be sure of any unwanted aromas.

Consider purchasing your own damp meter, too, which can test for damp in places that may not be visible when viewing in warmer months.

3. Japanese knotweed

© Ali Majdfar

If left untreated, this invasive plant can invade properties with poor structures, interfere with water and piping and even break through floors. Because of this, it can lead to a severe devaluation of homes.

Japanese Knotweed can be identified by its creamy-white coloured flowers (panicles) that bloom as clusters between late August and mid-September.

4. Crime mapping

If you're moving to a completely new area you're not familiar with, Quotezone.co.uk recommend researching local crime rates to get insights into the safety of the neighbourhood before deciding to purchase a property. Consider looking at street lighting, neighbourhood watch programmes, how well-maintained other properties are and overall crime statistics.

5. Woodworm

Woodworm can be hard to spot, but it causes a major problem to furniture, floorboards and more if untreated

Look out for small, rounded holes in wood and dust-like substances as they could signal woodworms. An infestation of woodworms could cause serious structural problems and decay.

6. Asbestos

A house containing asbestos can be sold despite the health risks, and owners should disclose it to potential buyers as it could negatively affect value. However, if you suspect there could be asbestos, call for a professional inspection.

7. Uneven floors

If floors are uneven, it could signal a range of issues including subsidence, structural damage and poor construction.

8. Trees

© Elizabeth Fernandez Tree roots and climing vines can cause problems to properties

Tree roots can cause subsistence and structural damage, as well as blocked drains and lifted paving. Always research the safe distance a tree species should be from a building.

9. Windows and doors

Poorly fitted windows and doors are a common problem in new buildings and can impact energy efficiency and compromise security. Check the seal and locks of all windows and doors before you agree to buy - as replacing these at your own cost can be a huge expense.

10. Flooding

Check an area's flood risk by entering the postcode into the gov.uk flood website, living in a higher-risk area could mean the property is in danger and finding home insurance cover could be difficult.