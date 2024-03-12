You’ll want to make every day a laundry day with this decadent new detergent range

There are endless ways we might envy the lives of celebrities, and having staff to wash, dry and fold seemingly never-ending piles of laundry would be one. The good news is there’s a way to make the laundry cycle bearable – and even enjoyable!

Bestselling brand Bath & Body Works has reimagined its most-loved fragrances into a new fabric care collection, and there's a scent to suit every mood and aesthetic.

Whether you’re a full-time homemaker or are WFH and juggling errands between Zoom calls, the lineup of detergents and fragrance boosters will effortlessly turn any laundry day into a soothing self-care day.

Bring joy to even the most mundane household chores with a beautifully scented detergent

Comprising 19 different perfumer-created fine fragrances, the range is inspired by the scents you already know and love from the brand. From zesty Pineapple Mango to musky Palo Santo, there’s a bottle for every taste.

And while the detergents smell amazing by themselves, the new fragrance boosters contain scented booster beads to add a little extra oomph to your laundry. You can layer the same fragrances on top of each other for an intense aroma, or mix and match for a unique scent that will leave people enquiring “What perfume you are wearing?”.

Shop our pick of new laundry detergents and fragrance boosters by Bath & Body Works

Pairing notes of rich mahogany with dark oak and frosted lavender, this scent smells like sitting in front of a fire with a cup of hot cocoa. What could be more comforting? Mahogany Teakwood Laundry Detergent, $19.95

Bringing a touch of luxury to even the most mundane moments, this scent is reminiscent of a fruity, sparkling spritzer. Its scent profile includes bubbly champagne, bright berries and juicy tangerine. Champagne Toast Laundry Detergent, $19.95

Add a breath of fresh air to your daily routine with this invigorating scent. With fragrance notes of blue cypress, vetiver and coastal air, you’ll feel like you’re taking a dip on a sunny day. Ocean Laundry Detergent, $19.95

With notes of garden mint, juniper berry and crisp lavender, this booster will bestow the scent of a fresh herb garden in summer. Fresh Blue Sky Scent Booster, $19.95

With notes of juicy clementine, bright lemon and sweet peach, this booster will add a fruity, fresh and mood-boosting scent to your laundry. Sunshine Day Scent Booster, $19.95

Dubbed the 'fragrance equivalent of your little black dress', this timeless blend has notes of Japanese cherry blossom, Asian pear and blushing sandalwood for the ultimate spring-ready feeling. Japanese Cherry Blossom Scent Booster, $19.95

Not only does the fabric care range smell incredible, but the products actually work. The laundry detergents use an extra concentrated formula to banish even the most stubborn stains.

A bottle will last up to 64 washes — which is just as well, because you’ll want to make every day laundry day. Both products are also suitable for cold washes, which is great news for those trying to make their routine more cost-efficient and eco-friendly.

Plus, want to know our insider hack for next-level relaxation? Light a matching candle in the corresponding scent while you wait for your wash… and make your home into a haven of self-care.

If you’re ready to add a dose of happiness to every wash, the new fabric care range is available in selected Bath & Body Works stores and online now.