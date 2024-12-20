Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's $50million property portfolio will blow your mind

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have achieved huge success in their respective careers but appear to love nothing more than spending time at home with their two daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13.

As such, the couple has invested in several idyllic houses in the United States and Australia, ranging from an incredible penthouse in Sydney to their main family home in Nashville.

Nicole loves to enjoy a quiet and private life away from work: "Obviously, I work hard, but when I'm off, I'm off.

"Keith and I are very good at immediately clicking off because we have a really good life in Nashville that's very simple, quiet and nourishing because we've made it like that," she previously told Harper's Bazaar.

Explore the couple's international property portfolio below…

Stateside properties

1 8 $3.4 million Nashville mansion Inside Keith and Nicole's Nashville home Two years after their wedding, Nicole and Keith bought a 20-room mansion in Nashville, which they still share with their daughters Sunday and Faith.

2 8 © Vogue Nicole's Nashville home The beautiful property has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a tennis court and a swimming pool, and is ideally located in Nashville for Keith's music career. She previously showed off the home for a video interview with Vogue.

3 8 $6.77 million Beverly Hills home © Getty Images Beverly Hills In 2008, the couple also splashed out almost $7 million on a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Beverly Hills. Featuring an outdoor swimming pool, a master suite with dual walk-in closets, plus its own sitting room and office, the property has everything the couple could possibly want.

4 8 $13.5 million New York duplex The couple's careers often see them travelling across the US, so they also have a base in New York – a $13.53 million duplex in Chelsea, which has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and views of the Hudson River.

5 8 $3.5 million Manhattan apartment © Getty Images Tribeca, New York City In early 2020, Nicole and Keith bought another Manhattan home in the star-studded Tribeca neighbourhood. Their $3.5 million home is located in a private building with three separate entrances and features high ceilings, oversized arched windows and oak flooring.

Homes Down Under

6 8 $6.5 million (AUD) historic New South Wales retreat © Instagram Nicole outside her porch Nicole and Keith bought a home in the Big Little Lies star's native Australia in 2009. The $6.5 million Georgian mansion is located in Bunya Hill has an incredible 45 hectares of land featuring herds of alpaca and cattle.

7 8 © Photo: Instagram Nicole's ranch in NSW The remote retreat is the ideal place for the couple to escape their busy lives, and in the 13 years since they have owned the home they have modernised the property with an 18-meter swimming pool, a full-sized tennis court and state of the art gym. Inside, the specifications are equally impressive with six bedrooms, a library, a games room and a gorgeous reception room. There is also a beautiful, separate stone cottage, perfect for when family and friends come to stay.