Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's $50million property portfolio will blow your mind
The Babygirl actress and the musician have homes in Nashville, NYC and beyond

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have achieved huge success in their respective careers but appear to love nothing more than spending time at home with their two daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13.

As such, the couple has invested in several idyllic houses in the United States and Australia, ranging from an incredible penthouse in Sydney to their main family home in Nashville.

Nicole loves to enjoy a quiet and private life away from work: "Obviously, I work hard, but when I'm off, I'm off. 

"Keith and I are very good at immediately clicking off because we have a really good life in Nashville that's very simple, quiet and nourishing because we've made it like that," she previously told Harper's Bazaar.

Explore the couple's international property portfolio below…

Stateside properties

$3.4 million Nashville mansion

Inside Keith and Nicole's Nashville home
Inside Keith and Nicole's Nashville home

Two years after their wedding, Nicole and Keith bought a 20-room mansion in Nashville, which they still share with their daughters Sunday and Faith.

Nicole Kidman in a white dress sitting on a brown leather sofa© Vogue
Nicole's Nashville home

The beautiful property has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a tennis court and a swimming pool, and is ideally located in Nashville for Keith's music career. She previously showed off the home for a video interview with Vogue.

$6.77 million Beverly Hills home

Beverly Hills & Hollywood sign© Getty Images
Beverly Hills

In 2008, the couple also splashed out almost $7 million on a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Beverly Hills. 

Featuring an outdoor swimming pool, a master suite with dual walk-in closets, plus its own sitting room and office, the property has everything the couple could possibly want.

$13.5 million New York duplex

The couple's careers often see them travelling across the US, so they also have a base in New York – a $13.53 million duplex in Chelsea, which has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and views of the Hudson River.

$3.5 million Manhattan apartment

Tribeca, New York City© Getty Images
Tribeca, New York City

In early 2020, Nicole and Keith bought another Manhattan home in the star-studded Tribeca neighbourhood. 

Their $3.5 million home is located in a private building with three separate entrances and features high ceilings, oversized arched windows and oak flooring.

Homes Down Under

$6.5 million (AUD) historic New South Wales retreat

Nicole Kidman reading a book on her front steps© Instagram
Nicole outside her porch

Nicole and Keith bought a home in the Big Little Lies star's native Australia in 2009. The $6.5 million Georgian mansion is located in Bunya Hill has an incredible 45 hectares of land featuring herds of alpaca and cattle.

nicole kidman australia house© Photo: Instagram
Nicole's ranch in NSW

The remote retreat is the ideal place for the couple to escape their busy lives, and in the 13 years since they have owned the home they have modernised the property with an 18-meter swimming pool, a full-sized tennis court and state of the art gym.

Inside, the specifications are equally impressive with six bedrooms, a library, a games room and a gorgeous reception room.

There is also a beautiful, separate stone cottage, perfect for when family and friends come to stay.

$6 million (AUD) penthouse in Sydney

The couple own a penthouse overlooking Sydney Harbour© Getty Images
The couple own a penthouse overlooking Sydney Harbour

The couple also own three lavish apartments within the same Sydney building, which overlooks Sydney Harbour. 

First, they bought a $6 million penthouse located on the 21st floor of the Latitude Building in Milsons Point, before snapping up the penthouse next door for $7 million in 2012, so they could combine the two into one enormous apartment.

Meanwhile, a $2.68 million apartment on the 19th floor of the building was bought by Nicole in 2011, which she now reportedly uses as a home office. 

