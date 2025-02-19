Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's $4.7m mansion they'll be forced to upgrade

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's huge home in Beverly Hills was targeted by criminals last week.

The Hollywood A-list couple, who were in Las Vegas at the time, have not commented on the stressful ordeal, but NBC News reports that, so far, no arrests have been made but an official investigation has been opened.

Nicole and Keith, both 57, have used the mansion as their West Coast residence since 2008 when they purchased the property for a cool $4.7 million.

© Gilbert Flores Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman married in 2006

The five-bedroom home is gorgeous and sits on 1.4 acres of land, so has likey risen in value over the years.

The couple, who wed in 2006, are fortunate to own multiple homes all over the globe. They have an impressive property in Nashville, an apartment in New York City, plus an enormous ranch in Australia, where Nicole and Keith both hail from.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Nicole Kidman talks to HELLO! about the 2025 Award Season

Since Keith and Nicole are hugely successful, well-known individuals with impressive net worths, it's likely that they have plenty of security at all of their properties.

But after their Beverly Hills home was targeted, Keith and Nicole might even increase privacy and security measures even further, particularly since, according to MailOnline, crime has risen in the area recently with other homes of high-profile individuals being broken into as well.

Keith and Nicole are very private when it comes to their home life anyway, but they have shared some photos of their multiple properties on their social media accounts.

Here's what we've seen of their Hollywood home…

1/ 5 © Instagram This photo shows Nicole in the beautiful garden at their Californian home. The snap was taken the night Nicole was honored with the prestigious AFI Lifetime Achievement Award for her long-running film career at a glittering ceremony in Los Angeles. Naturally, Nicole used their Beverly Hills mansion as their base before heading to the starry event and posed in a gorgeous gold dress while standing in front of the full-size pool they have in their backyard. The garden is also laid with lush green grass and a patio around the pool. Hedges surround the area for privacy and the views appear to go on forever.

2/ 5 © Instagram This snap was taken before Nicole went out to another industry event. We get a slightly different view of their garden as this angle shows the huge terrace that wraps around the outside. We also get a look at the dark wooden double doors which lead to the garden from inside.

3/ 5 © Instagram This photo of Nicole shows a similar view but was taken further down the terrace. We get a good look at their sprawling lawn in all its glory plus the manicured pot plants they have on the patio.



4/ 5 © Instagram The house has five bedrooms, meaning there's plenty of room for Nicole and Keith, plus their two young daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, plus an extra two spare for any visiting guests. Three-time Oscar winner Nicole shared a look at one bedroom in the home – though it's not clear whose room it is – when she revealed that she was watching the Academy Awards while sitting on the floor, a tradition, she explained, that she's kept up since she was young. A luxe-looking bed can be seen in the background which has been placed in front of the large doors allowing for an incredible view while also getting lots of daylight into the space. A large flat-screen TV is in the centre of the room that also leads to a sitting area.