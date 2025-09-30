All the signs Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's relationship was in trouble before split

On Monday, HELLO! confirmed that Nicole Kidman, 58, and Keith Urban, 57, have split after 19 years of marriage. The pair tied the knot in June 2006 and welcomed daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, together, and were renowned for their amorous displays on the red carpet and public declarations of love. Yet, there were signs throughout their marriage that indicated the pair were on shaky ground. Join HELLO! as we take a look into the red flags that indicated their marriage was in trouble.
Living apart
According to TMZ the Oscar winning actress and country music star have been living apart since early summer. According to the report, Nicole has been staying with their two daughters while Keith has been spending time away from the family. The mother of four also lodged an application to become a Portuguese resident, as per the local media outlet SIC Notícias. According to the publication, Nicole submitted her application to the Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA) and is house hunting in Cascais, a wealthy seaside area near Lisbon. She reportedly bought a property with Keith in Parque das Nações in the nation's capital in 2023. Keith on the other hand did not submit a residency request.
Demanding schedules
With both having busy work schedules, Keith and Nicole often found themselves in different hemispheres of the world. In May Nicole was busy filming Practical Magic 2 in London while Keith has been continuing his US tour with upcoming dates until October. Usually a firm fixture at Keith's shows, Nicole was not seen at any of his concerts.
Frosty body language
In June the couple attended a FIFA match and were pictured looking rather uncomfortable with one another. Usually affectionate and openly loving with each other, the pair were seen looking rather frosty with the body language noticeably different from other outings.
Missed anniversary tribute
Despite Nicole posting a loving anniversary tribute to Keith, the musician failed to make mention of his 19th year marriage anniversary anywhere on social. Nicole on the other hand shared a stunning picture of herself cuddling Keith with the caption: "Happy Anniversary Baby." The year before, Keith shared a sweet picture of himself serenading Nicole as a tribute to their 18th anniversary.
Marital affairs in question
In 2006 model Amanda Wyatt claimed she had an affair with Keith. "I feel sorry for Nicole. Keith cheated on her repeatedly with me, right up to just before they got married," Amanda told The Daily Mail. "He's done it once, and he'll probably do it again."
And this year Keith hung up on a radio star when asked a question about Nicole and her co-star, Zac Efron. "What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV and radio?" one of the hosts asked. Yet instead of answering the question, Keith simply disconnected from the call. "What just happened here?" the host asked, with the producer adding: "He’s disconnected from Zoom." “He’s gone, see you Keith.”
