Pippa Middleton hints at major change for three kids at £15m home

The Princess of Wales' sister has hinted at where she may send her children for the first stage of their education – and it is not where you may expect.

Pippa Middleton, 41, co-owns Bucklebury Farm in Berkshire alongside her husband James Matthews, and his business partner, James Murray.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The royal residences: A look inside

© Samir Hussein Pippa and James are parents to Arthur, Grace, and Rose

A message shared on the official Bucklebury Farm Instagram account earlier this month read: "Bucklebury Farm is considering opening a nursery for children aged 9 months to 5 years. If you’re interested, please feel free to DM us or email nursery@buckleburyfarm.co.uk to stay updated. We’d also love to hear your thoughts and suggestions – let us know what you think."

James and Pippa have left royal fans wondering if they will look to send their youngest two children to their on-site nursery if it opens. The couple are parents to Arthur, five, Grace, three, and Rose, one.

Pippa and her husband bought the 72-acre farm, which is near to her parents' house, in 2020 for £1.5 million. The farm, which is open to the public, already offers a petting zoo, deer park, cafe, glamping pods, and children's play area.

Where does Pippa's son go to school?

Pippa has chosen to keep her son Arthur's school to herself. However, their £15 million Berkshire mansion being so close to Lambrook School has led many to believe that he is being educated at the same institution as his royal cousin, Prince George.

© Getty The Princess and Princess of Wales walking Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to school at Lambrook

Lambrook School, which is also attended by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, is a co-educational, independent day and boarding school for children aged three to thirteen in Winkfield Row, Berkshire.

Where was Pippa educated?

© Alamy Kate and Pippa moved from Downe House School

Pippa was first educated at St Andrew's School, a private boarding school in Pangbourne before moving to Downe House School, a girls' day and boarding school in Cold Ash.

© Alamy Pippa and Kate went to Marlborough College in Wiltshire

DISCOVER: Pippa Middleton's new secret hair transformation is so unlike sister Princess Kate's

She later gained a sports/all-rounder scholarship to study at Marlborough College before she headed off to the University of Edinburgh to study English Literature between 2004 and 2007.

LISTEN: How Princess Anne avoided a 'big fuss' for her 60th birthday