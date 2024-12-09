Pippa Middleton's new secret hair transformation is so unlike sister Princess Kate's

What a gorgeously festive and heartwarming event the royal's annual Together at Christmas Carol Service was on Friday evening!

Hosted by the Princess of Wales, who looked debonair in a beautiful red coat by Alexander McQueen, the royals came out in support of the Princess, from her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to Zara Tindall, the Duchess of Edinburgh and of course, her sister, Pippa Middleton.

WATCH: Princess Kate looks festive in red as she arrives for Christmas Carol Service

Speaking of the mother-of-three, Pippa looked so chic in her Karen Millen dress and festive red velvet heels, but did you spot her hair?

© Getty Pippa looked fabulous

Kate's sister has a mane that usually mirrors her royal sibling; super long and immaculately blowdried. But the wife of James Matthews had her ends snipped and as you can see, it's so much shorter! It actually falls just to her collarbone - the shortest she's had it in years. Not only that, but it also looks darker than usual, too.

© Getty Pippa's hair looked so much shorter than normal

We last saw Pippa in July, when she accompanied Kate and her niece, Princess Charlotte at the men's singles at Wimbledon.

Looking radiant in her Beulah London floral dress, tanned Pippa sported a half-up, half-down style, slightly plaited at the side.

© Getty Images We last saw Pippa in July, with longer and lighter hair

It appeared as if she had had a fresh head of highlights; her hair looked chestnut brown with flecks of blonde weaved through.

Kate's 'bob'

Princess Kate very rarely sports shorter hair - she's a long haired gal through and through.

© Getty Images Kate is famous for having long hair

But in 2020, Prince William's wife actually sported a bob! OK, not quite a bob, but definitely a long bob, with a good few inches cut off.

Bob's are back

Perhaps Pippa is now sporting the bob because she wants a change, but also, the style is big news right now.

© Getty Images Kate has sported shorter hair sporadically over the years

Paul Windle, renowned hairdresser & founder of Windle LAB explained to HELLO!: "Most of our stylish clients never gave up the Bob, it’s a classic. I think there are two reasons why the Bob is really coming back – one, is that people are getting over what I would call 'casual Covid' habits. They’re putting in more effort and time to look classically stylish with their clothes and the Bob is perfect for this. I also think people are tired of spending hours torturing their hair with heat to achieve a look, and many clients are wanting their hair to naturally be in beautiful condition."