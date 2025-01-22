Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan faces big change amid pregnancy
Michelle Keegan arrives as Michelle Keegan and cast celebrate award-winning Sky comedy Brassic at The Big Brassic Birthday Bash at venue 53Two in Manchester on September 20, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Sky)© Getty Images for Sky

Michelle Keegan faces big career change amid pregnancy

The hit Sky comedy Brassic, in which Michelle stars, is coming to an end

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
4 minutes ago
It's sad news for Michelle Keegan fans as her hit Sky comedy-drama Brassic is ending with its seventh season. 

The smash-hit series, which is created by and stars Joseph Joe Gilgun, follows a group of cash-strapped, working-class friends living in the fictional northern village of Hawley.

WATCH: Imelda Staunton starred in Brassic's 2023 Christmas special

Co-creator Danny Brocklehurst said of the decision: "When Joe Gilgun and I sat down to create Brassic, we couldn’t have imagined, in our wildest dreams, that we would do seven series and gather such a loyal and loving fan base.

Brassic cast© Sky
Season seven will be the last

"It’s been a complete joy to create this eccentric world, but all good things must come to an end, and we want to stop while we are still riding high. Maybe they can finally give us that Bafta."

Michelle, who announced she was expecting her first child with husband Mark Wright last year, plays Erin, a young mum whose wild teenage years led to an unplanned pregnancy with Joe's character Vinnie O'Neill, who leads the gang of mischievous mates. She's played the role since the very first season, which began airing back in 2019. 

Joe Gilgun in Brassic© Ben Blackall / Sky UK
Joe Gilgun is the creator and star of Brassic

Returning alongside Joe and Michelle for the farewell series are Plebs star Ryan Sampson (Tommo), Irish actor Aaron Heffernan (Ashley), Gangs Of London actor Parth Thakerar (JJ), Shameless actress Joanna Higson (Sugar) and Rev actor Steve Evets (Jim).

Joe Gilgun as character Vinnie in Brassic© Sky UK / Ben Blackall
Joe plays Vinnie

David Livingstone, founder of Brassic's production company Calamity Films, said in a statement: "Somehow, some crazy stories and a bucketful of truth, combined with an astoundingly talented cast, have created the most loyal fanbase you could ever hope for.

"From Joe Gilgun's unconventional imagination to Danny Brocklehurst’s brilliant writing, it’s all been a blast. This farewell series is for the fans."

Michelle Keegan and her Brassic co-stars celebrated the launch of season five
The show is ending with its seventh season

Reacting to the news on social media, fans shared their disappointment. One person penned: "They're filming the last series of #brassic .. gutted," while another added: "Oh no #Brassic is ending after the next season, it's seventh. Disappointed to hear this as not only is it a good comedy, it's Sky's longest-running comedy show too."

The final series will air later this year on Sky and streaming service NOW, with production underway. 

brassic series two© Photo: Sky
Michelle has played Erin since season one

Michelle shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram earlier this month to mark the first week of filming. She penned in the caption: "1st week back filming last week the weather was in the minuses but in true Brassic fashion we layered up, stood next to portable heaters and drank a 100 hot drinks & got on with it! It's good to be back!"

