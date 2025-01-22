Michelle Keegan faces big career change amid pregnancy

It's sad news for Michelle Keegan fans as her hit Sky comedy-drama Brassic is ending with its seventh season.

The smash-hit series, which is created by and stars Joseph Joe Gilgun, follows a group of cash-strapped, working-class friends living in the fictional northern village of Hawley.

WATCH: Imelda Staunton starred in Brassic's 2023 Christmas special

Co-creator Danny Brocklehurst said of the decision: "When Joe Gilgun and I sat down to create Brassic, we couldn’t have imagined, in our wildest dreams, that we would do seven series and gather such a loyal and loving fan base.

© Sky Season seven will be the last

"It’s been a complete joy to create this eccentric world, but all good things must come to an end, and we want to stop while we are still riding high. Maybe they can finally give us that Bafta."

Michelle, who announced she was expecting her first child with husband Mark Wright last year, plays Erin, a young mum whose wild teenage years led to an unplanned pregnancy with Joe's character Vinnie O'Neill, who leads the gang of mischievous mates. She's played the role since the very first season, which began airing back in 2019.

© Ben Blackall / Sky UK Joe Gilgun is the creator and star of Brassic

Returning alongside Joe and Michelle for the farewell series are Plebs star Ryan Sampson (Tommo), Irish actor Aaron Heffernan (Ashley), Gangs Of London actor Parth Thakerar (JJ), Shameless actress Joanna Higson (Sugar) and Rev actor Steve Evets (Jim).

© Sky UK / Ben Blackall Joe plays Vinnie

David Livingstone, founder of Brassic's production company Calamity Films, said in a statement: "Somehow, some crazy stories and a bucketful of truth, combined with an astoundingly talented cast, have created the most loyal fanbase you could ever hope for.

"From Joe Gilgun's unconventional imagination to Danny Brocklehurst’s brilliant writing, it’s all been a blast. This farewell series is for the fans."

Reacting to the news on social media, fans shared their disappointment. One person penned: "They're filming the last series of #brassic .. gutted," while another added: "Oh no #Brassic is ending after the next season, it's seventh. Disappointed to hear this as not only is it a good comedy, it's Sky's longest-running comedy show too."

The final series will air later this year on Sky and streaming service NOW, with production underway.

© Photo: Sky Michelle has played Erin since season one

Michelle shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram earlier this month to mark the first week of filming. She penned in the caption: "1st week back filming last week the weather was in the minuses but in true Brassic fashion we layered up, stood next to portable heaters and drank a 100 hot drinks & got on with it! It's good to be back!"