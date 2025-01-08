Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's fans fear 'pure carnage' of raising kids in megamansion

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright delighted fans when they announced their happy baby news, but many of their followers have concerns over the celebrity couple raising their family at their sprawling Essex mansion.

The Brassic actress and former TOWIE star have worked hard to create their dream home from scratch since 2020, and now it's an immaculately decorated Hollywood-esque property. Fans have expressed worries over the pristine nature of their interiors and how they will withstand the messiness of children.

WATCH: Full look at Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's amazing property

Before their baby news broke to the world, fans left many comments raising concerns for the light furnishings, especially in their all-beige living space. "The sofa is beautiful but not child friendly", "Not having kids anytime soon then with a sofa like that", "Fantastic until there are kiddies running around that colour scheme will be pure carnage" and "Stunning but kids do not live in that house," were comments among the naysayers.

The couple's sofa sparked fan concern

Most of their followers loved the lounge though, adding praise like "stunning" and: "wow". Some of their dedicated fans defended the couple's design choices, with one writing: "Stunning!!! We have a light sofa and kids. Works perfectly fine."

© Instagram Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's cosy TV room at home

Despite only just announcing Michelle's pregnancy, it seems becoming a family was always the plan for the stars as they put a playroom in their home when they were designing it, the application plans submitted to Epping Forest Council reveal.

Although the room hasn't been showcased online yet, we're sure it is well used by Mark's beloved nephews who feature on his social media a lot.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's epic home is in a league of its own

As well as the joy of creating a dreamy nursery for their new arrival, their attention will also turn to health and safety measures to baby proof the rest of the property. Things like stair gates and cupboard locks may be required in due course, and an appropriate security measure for their incredible outdoor pool. Some families prefer a cover while others opt for a fence around the perimeter.

© Instagram Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's pool area and garden

To announce their wonderful baby news, Michelle and Mark shared a joint Instagram post. In a breathtaking beach photo, Michelle cradled her baby bump wearing an ethereal white outfit, and they captioned the post: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…"

The internet went wild with messages of congratulations for the popular pair and they also had a whole host of celebrity pals who were thrilled with the exciting news.