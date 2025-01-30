Michelle Keegan's skin has never looked better - the pregnancy glow is real

2025 is set to be a life-changing year for Michelle Keegan as she prepares to welcome her first child with her husband, Mark Wright.

Giving her fans a glimpse into her nesting season as she gears up for motherhood, the Brassic actress took to Instagram to share her "self-care January," and her pregnancy glow is on another level.

Delighting her 7.4 million followers with a sun-soaked selfie, the mother-to-be, 37, looked radiant as she wrapped her bump up in an oversized grey coat and accessorised with a cream wool beanie.

Accentuating her glowing complexion, Michelle wore a dewy foundation, peachy blush and soft pink lip. Her flowing brunette hair fell past her shoulders in bouncy waves.

Michelle Keegan shared a glowing pregnancy selfie

Michelle appears to be prioritising her beauty routine since pregnancy, setting time aside to indulge in spa treatments and facials - and everyone has noticed a visible change in her skin.

© Instagram Michelle gave fans a glimpse into her favourite pregnancy self care products

"Glowing my darling. Good times coming this way," penned Carol Wright, Michelle's mother-in-law in the comments.

"Beautiful as ever, nice to see you are taking time to enjoy this new experience for the first time Mama," wrote another fan, as a third added: "You are absolutely glowing."

What is the pregnancy glow?

The so-called 'pregnancy glow' isn't just a myth, but a phenomenon that occurs as a result of hormone fluctuations, increased blood flow and more oil production in our skin that can happen during pregnancy.

© Instagram Michelle has been prioritising her self care during pregnancy

This can give expectant mothers a flushed, dewy look which makes their skin appear as if it is glowing - the kind of look you hope to achieve after a professional facial.

Rosy cheeks are also a symptom of the 'glow' due to higher blood volume, which can be up to 45 per cent higher in someone pregnant.

Michelle is definitely experiencing the glow, with the Ten Pound Poms actress looking more radiant than ever since announcing her pregnancy in December 2024.

Michelle's countdown to motherhood

© Maria Hibbs Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan announced their exciting baby news before the end of 2024

Michelle and her husband, former TOWIE star Mark Wright, who have been married for almost ten years, announced their joyous baby news alongside a romantic, beachside portrait shared via an Instagram post after Christmas.

The snap, which featured Michelle cradling her bump whilst facing Mark, was captioned: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…"