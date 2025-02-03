NCIS star Mark Harmon's $15m Brentwood mansion with custom wine cellar

Mark Harmon has grown to become a TV veteran thanks to his role on NCIS as agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a character he portrayed for almost 20 years before his untimely departure in 2021.

The actor has been successful in his career for many years not just for NCIS, but in other roles too, so it's not surprising the 73-year-old has been lucky enough to live in a stunning mansion in Los Angeles.

Mark and his wife of almost 30 years, Pam – with whom he shares two grown-up sons – have lived in their home for two decades and the specifications are seriously impressive.

Mark Harmon's $12m mansion he's called home for two decades

Mark and Pam's home, according to Home Décor Today, is said to be worth around $15 million today, though was priced at under $1 million when they purchased it in the late 1990s, shortly before he began his career on NCIS.

The property is located in Brentwood, Los Angeles, a highly sought-after and affluent area, hence the phenomenal spike in value over the years.

What's more, the couple are also said to be owners of a home in Malibu overlooking the Pacific Coast in a mansion worth more than $10 million.

As for their Brentwood home, the NCIS star and Pam are fortunate to live in a home that sits on sprawling land.

There are stunning views of the Santa Monica mountains and plenty of greenery for privacy around their home, too.

The property – which sits on 6,070 square feet of land – comes with modern touches such as an outdoor kitchen for al fresco dining and hosting, a custom-made wine cellar and a home movie theater.

Much like other homes in the area, the house also comes with a huge pool and spa area, in addition to the tennis courts, gym, multiple bedrooms and reception rooms and plenty of security.

Mark doesn't have social media and has never shared any photos of his home, choosing instead to keep the house his private sanctuary, but we can only imagine how beautiful it is.

Who is Mark Harmon's wife, Pam Dawer?

Mark and Pam have been married since 1987.

They met via mutual friends in the early eighties before tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by just a few friends and family members.

The couple, who celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in 2022, have two sons together – Sean, 35 and Ty, 31 – and Pam isn't the first family member to appear on NCIS!

Eldest son Sean has had a recurring role on the show playing a young version of his father's character.