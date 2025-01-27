Mark Harmon's jaw-dropping pay difference from co-stars revealed

Mark Harmon captained the flagship NCIS for 18 years. Cast as Special Agent in Charge, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Mark helmed the series from 2003 to 2021, banking an impressive salary per episode.

Currently, it's reported that the A-lister has a net worth of $120 million, and while this has grown due to Mark's various roles in the likes of The West Wing (2002), Freaky Friday (2003) and Chasing Liberty (2004), NCIS certainly paid the bills.

© Getty Images Mark Harmon used to earn $525,000 per episode

In fact, Mark's earnings on the show were significantly higher than all of his co-stars. While Pauley Perrette reportedly made around $200,000 per episode and Wilmer Valderrama is currently thought to take home $100,000, Mark had a much higher salary.

According to several publications, at the peak of his tenure, Mark was paid $525,000 per episode, which combined with his producer credits and syndication royalties meant that he was making $20 million a year.

© Gregg DeGuire The actor has a total net worth of $120 million

As of 2024, Mark has returned as an executive producer and narrator on NCIS: Origins, but it's unknown how much he'll be raking in with the spin-off show. Nonetheless, the Hollywood legend lives a comfortable life with his wife, Pam Dawber, who has a net worth of $10 million in her own right.

TV royalty, Pam made a significant amount of her fortune while starring as Mindy McConnell on Mork & Mindy, and Samantha Russell on My Sister Sam. She and Mark reside in a $15 million home in Brentwood, LA, where they have lived for over two decades.

According to Pam, the pair prefer to keep things low-key. During an interview on Craig Ferguson's show, the mom-of-two described Mark as a "garage guy" who has around 17 hammers. Pam, meanwhile, has a "lady cave" that is her art studio.

© Photo: Getty Images Mark pictured with his wife Pam Dawber

Given that Mark and Pam's sons – Sean, 36, and Ty, 31 – have left the nest, the couple likely has the mansion to themselves these days. Over the years, the duo have spent time and money on their renovations, with Mark telling Sunset: "My wife and I do this well together because we have similar tastes."

Well-accustomed to taking on DIY projects, Mark recalled: "I used to hang out in my dad's workshop on weekends. Later, when I was starting out as an actor, I became a roofer and a framer to make money. But what I really enjoyed was finish work. I like the longevity of it: If you do it right, it will be around a lot longer than you are."

© MEGA Mark and Pam live in LA

Before Mark met and fell for Pam in the mid '80s, he had worked on a huge property transformation. According to the NCIS star, he had converted an old toolshed from the 1930s into a proper home, which took two years to build. "Probably everybody except us would have torn it down," he said. "But if you give a house a chance to talk to you, you learn things."