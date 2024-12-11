Sarah Ferguson's setback with secret London home amid Royal Lodge drama

While Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's future living at Royal Lodge still hangs in the balance, the Duchess of York has a contingency plan – a Belgravia property. Not only would it be somewhere to reside should she have to vacate the King's residence, but it is also seen as an investment for her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's futures.

However, the property which was purchased in 2022, could now be worth less than Sarah paid, decreasing the pot of money for the royal sisters.

Land Registry data reports that Belgravia property prices are currently 16.6% down on the previous year, but of course, depending on when the house is handed over and sold, it could be worth more or less.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail reveal that Sarah's London abode is a terraced house with Georgian style sash windows. It once was two flats and now it has been put together to make one residence. Although it's rather modest compared to the Duchesses home at the moment, Royal Lodge.

What has Sarah Ferguson said about Royal Lodge?

Royal Lodge is still occupied by Andrew and Sarah

Royal Lodge is worth £30 million and boasts 30 rooms including a conservatory, grand sitting room and cosy lounge. Outside, there is a vast garden where Sarah likes to spend her time.

While the Duchess still lives with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, she has previously admitted that she doesn't class the £30million residence as her "home".

The Duchess shares various glimpses inside the grand home

Speaking in an interview with The Telegraph, Sarah confessed: "When I’m in the UK I’m lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge. I wouldn’t call it my home as that would be presumptuous."

Where do Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie live?

© Getty / Instagram Eugenie and Jack have been enjoying time in Portugal

The Princesses like to keep their private homes under wraps but here's what we do know about their home lives…

Princess Eugenie splits her time between the UK and Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons, August and Ernest.

Beatrice and Edoardo are settled in the Cotswolds

Speaking about her life in Europe, Eugenie told Jessie and Lennie Ware on their Table Manners podcast: "This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares," she said.

Princess Beatrice calls the Cotswolds home with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughter Sienna.

The family have a £3.5 million converted farmhouse that they have renovated since purchasing in 2021. Highlights include an outdoor pool, tennis courts and a separate guesthouse.

Beatrice is expecting her second child next year and Edoardo's son Wolfie also spends time with them at their countryside abode.