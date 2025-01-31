Is Sarah Ferguson set to stay at Princess Beatrice's £3m Cotswolds home with new baby Athena?

Princess Beatrice has welcomed her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday. The new baby is called Athena and she was born prematurely, weighing just 4 pounds 5 ounces. Is Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson, set to help out by staying at Beatrice's £3 million Cotswolds bolthole?

Doting grandmother Sarah, who is affectionately named 'Gi Gi' by her grandchildren, will no doubt be itching to be involved with newborn duties. What makes it more likely is that Beatrice and Edoardo have a separate guesthouse at their multi-million-pound farmhouse, so she would be able to stay without interfering too much.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson on being a granny

Sarah's residence with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, Royal Lodge, is over an hour's drive from Beatrice's pad, making a stopover more feasible.

We know the mother-daughter duo are very close and Sarah has revealed in the past that she takes on granny duties when Beatrice and Edoardo have been away. Now there will be two lovely girls to take care of!

Sarah posted a sweet message on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing the same photograph that Edoardo added to his own Instagram feed.

She penned: "Overflowing with love and joy to be able to welcome Athena Elizabeth Rose into the world. She is already so adored, and I’m incredibly blessed to be a Granny once again. So proud of Edo, Beatrice and the rest of my little 5-a-side team!"

Beatrice's baby announcement

© Getty Beatrice is now a mother of two and stepmother of one

The statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

Gorgeous family home

Beatrice and Edoardo are settled in the Cotswolds

While we have only ever had a few small glimpses inside the ultra-private residence, we do have information about it. The farmhouse is made up of six bedrooms and multiple reception rooms and there is a large swimming pool outside.

Ahead of moving in, the family ensured privacy and security was upped and there is now a six-foot fence around the land.

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi with Wolfie Mapelli Mozzi

Edoardo also has a son from his previous relationship, Wolfie, eight, who splits his time between his mum's residence in London and their family abode in the countryside.

We can only imagine how incredible the interiors of the property are considering that Edoardo is a property designer and his Instagram feed is full of swoon-worthy homes. His company, Banda Property, has over 200,000 Instagram followers and they love to see updates of interiors from all around the world. "My favourite account to follow!!!" wrote one follower, and: "Love the styling" added another.