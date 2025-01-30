Though Megan Fox shared the happy news that she is expecting her first child with Machine Gun Kelly in November, the couple's living situation is far from ideal as the couple have split ahead of the Subservience star's due date.

It has been reported that Megan, 38, and her rapper ex, 34, split over Thanksgiving weekend in 2024 after the actress discovered "upsetting" material on her partner's phone. As a result, the pair are not living together despite their imminent due date and it has been widely reported that they are "not talking".

© Getty Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 8 most jaw-dropping celebrity homes

Where did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly live?

Before their split, the couple were thought to live partly in their own homes and partly in a rented property in Sherman Oaks, California. The 5,300-square-foot home was an off-market deal that set the Transformers star and her beau back a staggering $30,000 a month.

The home boasted five bedrooms and five bathrooms allowing plenty of space for the A-list couple and Megan's three sons from a previous relationship – Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight.

© Instagram Megan is a mum of three with ex Brian Austin Green

The space also featured a host of luxurious amenities including a basketball court, pool, and spa.

Megan's solo pad

© Jonathan Leibson Megan lived with Brian Austin Green during their marriage

However, it has been revealed that the expectant mother bought her own home amid her split from MGK – it is here that fans expect Megan to raise the baby.

The $8 million property is said to be situated in a popular celebrity neighborhood in Los Angeles and though the star is set to reside there alone, it has been reported that Megan never planned to live with MGK full-time even once their child was born.

© Instagram Brian and Megan co-parent their boys

Megan has decided to take a different approach with the rapper than she did with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. While the pair were married they lived together in Malibu to raise their boys, having sold their Los Feliz mansion in 2014.

Megan opens up about her relationship with MGK

The pair, who met in 2020 while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass, have experienced an on-off relationship and when they split before Christmas, it was not the first time they had parted ways.



In March 2024, Megan told Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper about the status of her turbulent relationship and detailed the boundaries she has established regarding what she shares with her fans.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Megan stopped sharing details of her relationship with fans

"I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption," she said.

"I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul' and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what."

© Alberto Tamargo Megan maintains that MGK is her 'twin soul'

DISCOVER: Pregnant Megan Fox's $3.3m Malibu house she abandoned after it 'ruined her life'

Megan added: "I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain."