Fern Britton surprises with unseen glimpse of whimsical garden at Cornish home

Fern Britton is "happily based in Cornwall," after splitting from her TV chef husband Phil Vickery and relocating to the South West coast.

Earlier this week, the former This Morning presenter shared a photograph from her whimsical garden, and it's easy to see why the TV star is so content in her seaside bachelorette pad.

"Writing in the garden while looking a bit batty," Fern penned on Instagram, sharing a photograph of herself enjoying the sunshine.

© Instagram The British presenter surprised fans with a garden selfie taken from her Cornwall home

Fern, who is also a Sunday Times bestselling author of ten novels, was surrounded by plush greenery and wildflowers, including a towering olive tree and a towering trail of ivy. Behind her, the mother-of-four's garden boasted a charming garden cabin that looked like it was out of a fairytale, while a stone statue of two cherubs was seen perched on the wall.

"In an English country garden…" penned a fan in the comments, as another wrote: "The best peace is often literally in your own back garden."

A third added: "What a lovely garden to sit and write in."

It's not the first time Fern has given a glimpse at her private outdoor space. As you would expect from a rural property, Fern's garden is incredibly picturesque. Last year, she shared a photo of the leafy haven which boasts luxe wicker furniture for a sun-soaked sit.

© ITV Fern previously appeared on GMB, filming from her garden in Cornwall

Her patio is equally spacious and rustic with plenty of bushes and trees for a secluded feel.

© Instagram Fern's patio looks like something out of a storybook

Fern found solace by the sea in Cornwall following the breakdown of her second marriage.

The TV star married celebrity chef Phil Vickery in 2000 and they went on to welcome their daughter Winnie, now aged 22, in 2001. The couple announced their separation early in 2020, after 20 years of marriage.

© Instagram Fern lives in Cornwall with her daughter, Winnie

Opening up about the reason for their split, Fern previously confessed they "grew apart" during the final years and months of their relationship. "My mum died and my father died and unfortunately Phil and I fell apart," she revealed on Good Morning Britain in 2020.

"We simply needed to follow our own paths," she explained. "Over time we realised we weren't necessarily having the kind of life we once did. It seemed right to say 'thank you' and move on. But we do have a good friendship.