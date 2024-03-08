Fern Britton's fun and floral Cornish bolthole is poles apart from the Big Brother house

Fern Britton has entered the Celebrity Big Brother house, leaving her seaside abode behind. The former This Morning star, 66, moved down to the Southwest coast in 2020 after splitting from her TV chef husband Phil Vickery whom she once lived with in Buckinghamshire.

Along with her daughters Grace and Winnie, the bestselling author started a peaceful new chapter from her new home which is believed to be in sunny Padstow.

© Ray Burmiston Fern has entered the Big Brother house

Since moving down to Cornwall, Fern's daughters have flown the nest. Marking Winnie's 21st birthday on X (formerly Twitter) the former Fern Britton Meets presenter wrote: "After 36 years of shared living I finally waved au revoir to my youngest as she flew the nest. First week of solo living completed. Yes, there were moments of: 'It’s so quiet' [sad emoji] to: 'It's so quiet' [happy emoji]. Overall not to be feared."

© Instagram Fern's kids have flown the nest

Fern has since reflected further on her solo living arrangements. She tweeted: "I have just realised I live in a house full of dogs, cats, bikes, and daughters and am counting my blessings... before I take the rubbish out, mop some cat sick, and empty the dishwasher."

© Instagram Fern lives with her sweet cats

Whilst she has said that she is "happily based in Cornwall", the former Ready Steady Cook presenter once revealed to The Times that the house itself is "not ideal for living in permanently", though she has since "made some changes".

The author of Daughters of Cornwall often posts sweet at-home snaps with her cat, showing off corners of her gorgeous abode that exudes warmth and couldn't be further from the Celebrity Big Brother in terms of design.

Take a look at the best photos of Fern's gorgeous home that will have you wanting to book a train ticket to Cornwall immediately…

Fern's open-plan downstairs © Shutterstock Fern's downstairs is cosy and inviting with ditsy blue floral wallpaper and a white wood bookcase stacked high with ornamental pieces. The room also features a wall-hung TV above a white wood chest of drawers next to a white armchair that we are sure Fern hunkers down in for time with a good book.



Fern's garden © Shutterstock As you would expect from a rural property, Fern's garden is picturesque. The space is a leafy haven with furniture for a sun-soaked sit.



Fern's patio © Instagram Her patio is equally spacious and rustic with plenty of bushes and trees for a secluded feel.



Fern's bedroom © Instagram The Good Servant author's bedroom mirrored the Cath Kidston-esque appeal of her living room. Fern posed for a mirror photo in the room with blue wallpaper covered in dainty flowers and birds. As you would expect from a bestselling author, her white chest of drawers is stacked high with books.



Fern's office © Instagram The star's office is where she sits to write. The space is homely with dim lighting for ambiance and a mahogany desk. Fern has styled her desk with a vintage lamp and the khaki-walled room looks out onto her conservatory and into her garden which we can imagine is treated to a glorious amount of sunshine in the daytime.



Fern's kitchen © Instagram In an adorable snap of her cat, the star who made her name on Breakfast Time, revealed an insight into her bathroom. Compared to her fun and floral interior design elsewhere in the home, Fern's kitchen feels more toned down in terms of colour with cream wood cabinetry.



Fern's snug © Photo: Instagram The star's snug is a super place to relax. The room features a raspberry pink suede sofa with a smaller adjacent armchair with rainbow stripes and built-in white wood storage. Adding in another element of character is Fern's patterned rug.



