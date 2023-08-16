This Morning stars' engagement rings: Holly Willoughby's diamond, Rochelle Humes' rarely-seen heart & more

Thousands of fans tune into This Morning to get their daily dose of news, and the fashion inspiration from the presenters is an extra perk.
Among Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes' incredible outfits is some very special accessories in the form of their engagement rings. We're diving into the This Morning archives to check out current and former hosts' dazzling rings, from Fern Britton's lost diamond from her ex-husband Phil Vickery to Ruth Langsford's beautiful ring following Eamonn Holmes' delayed proposal.
Holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby's husband Dan Baldwin proposed while she was in the bath the day they moved into their London home, but she now wears three incredible rings on her left hand.
The mother-of-three was given a round-cut diamond on a platinum band sandwiched between her wedding ring and an eternity band, both of which are studded with diamonds.
She revealed her cat Bluebell has been responsible for her misplacing her rings at her family home. "Bluebell stole my diamond wedding ring off the side, two of them," she told This Morning viewers. "One went missing, we found it under the sofa. The other one we found in her water bowl."
Ruth Langsford
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes spent 15 years on the This Morning sofa, during which time they got engaged and married. Following a 12-year relationship, Eamonn proposed with a loving text message while they were at the Cheltenham races with friends in 2009, but Ruth didn't spot it until their car ride home hours later.
She has since been spotted with a large emerald-cut diamond on a platinum band set with pave diamonds. The couple married in June 2010 in a ceremony shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine.
Fern Britton
Fern Britton was married to her ex-husband and fellow This Morning star Phil Vickery from 2000 to 2020. Back in 2013, the TV star admitted she lost her engagement ring in Saxty's restaurant toilet in Brixham while filming Antiques Road Trip. While appealing for help tracking it down, Fern's ring was described by ITV as "a white metal with a single diamond, and two little bumps inside the band to stop it from spinning on my finger."
Lisa Snowdon
Fashion host Lisa Snowdon has put her wedding plans on hold after the coronavirus scuppered her plans to tie the knot with George Smart in Japan. The couple got engaged in January 2017, with Lisa showing off her new solitaire diamond ring with a pave band on social media.
Speaking of "best friend" and "soulmate" George's romantic proposal, Lisa told HELLO!: "The engagement was such a lovely surprise and the proposal was just perfect, it was at home - very private and low-key. Christmas was magical and George just took me away to New York to celebrate my birthday and set up a surprise party for me."
Rochelle Humes
Marvin Humes proposed to his wife Rochelle in 2011 during a trip to Antigua. He presented her with a gorgeous heart-shaped ring created by luxury London jewellers Boodles, which she has since made into a necklace.
The Hit List star swapped the ring for an oval diamond on a gold band on her 30th birthday, she told her Instagram fans. "Everyone is asking me what happened to my love heart ring. So that was my engagement ring which was lovely. And then for my 30th birthday, Marvin put that in a necklace for me and then gave me this ring. I get asked that a lot actually, you guys notice everything!"
Sharon Marshall
Sharon Marshall shocked This Morning viewers by announcing her engagement live on air in September 2019. She later shared a photo of herself with her fiancé Paul Fletcher, their pet dog, and their daughter Betsey on Twitter. "So this weekend my Paul asked me to marry him. So happy to say yes," she wrote.
She told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that Paul got down on one knee before Betsey handed her the ring box, which contained a halo engagement ring on a split shank band. "Because it was my birthday I thought it was a little cupcake," she said of the surprise proposal.
Judy Finnigan
Known as one half of presenting duo Richard and Judy, Judy Finnigan met her husband Richard Madeley while working for Granada television in 1982. At the time, she shared six-year-old twins Dan and Tom from her first marriage to journalist David Henshaw and he was splitting from his first wife Lynda Hooley.
Judy said they began discussing marriage three weeks into their relationship, but they didn't get married until after they welcomed their son Jack in 1986.
"There was absolutely no doubt in my mind that my boys, who were six, twins, they are - two six-year-old boys were my absolute priority and they had to be," she said on the White Wine Question Time podcast. "And as Richard and I got closer, and it was clear that we… you kind of talked about marriage after about three weeks, didn’t you, I remember. It was clear things were very, very serious."
While it's not known what engagement ring Judy initially wore, Richard revealed he had left her an emerald ring for their 35th wedding anniversary, which took place while he was starring in I'm A Celebrity in 2021.
