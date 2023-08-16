This Morning stars' engagement rings: Holly Willoughby's diamond, Rochelle Humes' rarely-seen heart & more

Judy Finnigan

© Getty

Known as one half of presenting duo Richard and Judy, Judy Finnigan met her husband Richard Madeley while working for Granada television in 1982. At the time, she shared six-year-old twins Dan and Tom from her first marriage to journalist David Henshaw and he was splitting from his first wife Lynda Hooley.

Judy said they began discussing marriage three weeks into their relationship, but they didn't get married until after they welcomed their son Jack in 1986.

"There was absolutely no doubt in my mind that my boys, who were six, twins, they are - two six-year-old boys were my absolute priority and they had to be," she said on the White Wine Question Time podcast. "And as Richard and I got closer, and it was clear that we… you kind of talked about marriage after about three weeks, didn’t you, I remember. It was clear things were very, very serious."

While it's not known what engagement ring Judy initially wore, Richard revealed he had left her an emerald ring for their 35th wedding anniversary, which took place while he was starring in I'm A Celebrity in 2021.