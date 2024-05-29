This Morning stars' divorces: From Ruth Langsford's private split to Fern Britton's marriage 'falling apart'

Fern Britton and her ex Phil Vickery met on the set of Ready Steady Cook before tying the knot in the spring of 2000. However, they announced they had split "after more than 20 happy years together" in January 2020.

Explaining the reason for their separation, she said on Good Morning Britain: "My mum died and my father died and unfortunately Phil and I fell apart."

"We had a wonderful time. We were the best of friends. And I miss that friendship," she also admitted to Weekend Magazine. "There comes a point when the children are substantially off your hands and you look at each other and wonder where you're going to go from here.

"I took a long time to make my decision yet I have faith that it's going to be alright."

They are parents to 18-year-old daughter Winnie, while Fern is also a mother to twin sons Jack and Harry and a daughter Grace from her first marriage to Clive Jones.