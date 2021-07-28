Fern Britton candidly discusses living situation following Phil Vickery split The This Morning stars announced their split in 2020

Fern Britton has described the last three years as "very hard" as she opened up about her home life following her split from her husband of 20 years, Phil Vickery.

The couple announced their separation in January 2020 by sharing a statement on social media, and the This Morning star has now candidly explained that her marriage to the TV chef was just one of the things she feels she has lost recently,

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, Fern detailed her relocation to the south coast.

"The last three years have been very hard; I lost my parents, I lost my marriage. I lost my other home in Buckinghamshire, too, because Phil lives there now and I’m in Cornwall," she said.

She went on to explain the positives that have come from her house move. "But the magic I’ve found here is incredible. I’ve made some wonderful girlfriends and that’s been a lovely surprise."

Fern previously told The Sunday Times: "[Phil] remained in our family home in Buckinghamshire because he needs to be there for work."

Fern Britton lives in Cornwall following her split from Phil Vickery. Photo: David Venni

Now, the star lives in their former holiday home in Cornwall with her two daughters, Grace and Winnie. She said that "it's not ideal for living in permanently", but added that she has since "made some changes", and is staying there indefinitely.

Fern recently revealed to BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood that she initially "couldn't face" unpacking her boxes.

The This Morning star described the last three years as "very hard". Photo: David Venni

"There was an awful lot that had arrived from my old home and I could not face unpacking it all," she explained before praising her girlfriends in Cornwall, who "just make me laugh all the time".

Unlike the country-style cream and wooden interior of her former home, Fern's new property is particularly eclectic and filled with colour. The living room, for example, is painted canary yellow with a pale red sofa, a multicoloured striped armchair, and patterned green curtains.

The vibrant colour scheme continues throughout the property, with her kitchen painted neon green, her office featuring bright red walls, and her bedroom decorated with mint green floral wallpaper.

Fern spoke to Good Housekeeping

Fern added that now she is single, she feels liberated to make changes in her home and life without consulting someone else.

"Being wholly in charge of a situation and not having someone to discuss it with is a double-edged sword. I can say, ‘Let’s blow up the house and build something else,’ and I don’t have to justify it, which is great. But it’s also a big decision – and I have to arrange everything myself!" she said to Good Housekeeping.

"I’m not lonely but I’m in this transition period where I’m working out what’s next for me. My approach has always been, head down, keep going, and for the first time in my life, I’m thinking, ‘Hang on, where shall I go now?’ – and that’s quite nice. Suddenly, the world is my oyster."

Read the full interview with Fern Britton in the September issue of Good Housekeeping on sale the 28th of July. It is available in all supermarkets and online at MagsDirect.