Eva Mendes' charming garden terrace at Notting Hill townhouse we all missed

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling appear to have settled into London life seamlessly.

The Hollywood A-listers swapped California living for the UK capital in the summer of last year while Ryan was filming his upcoming film, Project Hail in Surrey.

Although the couple, who share two daughters together, Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, aged eight, are notoriously private about their family life, the Hitch actress has shared a few snaps from the stunning townhouse in London that they've called home for the last six months.

© Instagram Eva Mendes and Ryan moved to London last year

Posting a photo on Instagram, Eva was promoting her glasses range while sitting at a gorgeous outdoor dining table with a stunning courtyard providing a beautiful backdrop.

Behind the star are black iron fences and plenty of plants including a tall olive tree in a pot and plenty of flowers on box beds.

The traditional Victorian stone on the house's exterior is visible, as well as the pretty bay windows that look out onto each terrace.

It is unknown if Eva and Ryan will part ways with their Los Angeles base or keep it for trips across the pond. Neither one of the stars has specified how long this move may be for.

What's certain, however, is that they are taking to London like ducks to water.

In October, Eva told The Sunday Times: "We're in Notting Hill, so we have access to those communal gardens. Seriously, it's magical."

She also stated that she had "made some mum friends" in the area.

© Instagram Eva described living in Notting Hill as 'magical'

Elsewhere in their home, Eva has shared a glimpse of their living room, and it's quintessentially British.

In another snap shared on social media, Eva was sitting on a chic, cream armchair placed just in front of a quintessentially British-looking fireplace that had been decorated with flowers on the mantelpiece and a large, framed mirror above.

There's no doubt the place is looking immaculate and Eva admitted when speaking to The Times that she's proud of her efforts in keeping the house "in order".

"When my house is out of order, I'm out of order completely," she said.

© Getty Images Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes began dating in 2011

Eva and Ryan's super private life as parents

Eva and Ryan have been together since 2011. There were reports that the couple tied the knot in 2016 but they have never confirmed this themselves.

The couple are notoriously private, but Eva has credited her husband for boosting her confidence and making her feel her best.

© Getty Images Ryan's been filming in the UK

Eva has also shared her thoughts on parenting in the past. Speaking on the Parenting & You podcast with Dr Shefali, she became emotional as she talked about the pressures of being a mother while maintaining her professional life.

One of the toughest aspects, she revealed, is the pressure she feels to keep everything running smoothly at home, while also managing the demands of her career.

© Instagram Eva Mendes spoke about being a parent to two girls

"I don't like myself when I yell. I don't want my kids to grow up in fear. I don't yell at them when they need me; I'm never like 'Shut up.'

"It's not like a mean yell, but it doesn't matter. I yell. And it's this yelling that I find so cultural. The rushing and the yelling, that's the hardest thing for me."