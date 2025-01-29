Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' life-changing family move and the real reason behind it

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have publicly revealed that their move from Los Angeles to the UK is due to Ryan's filming commitments in Surrey as he stars in sci-fi film Project Hail Mary.

With Surrey still around an hour away from London, why exactly did the stars choose to settle in the popular tourist hotspot of Notting Hill with their two daughters Esmeralda Amada, 10, and Amada Lee, eight? The real reason could be that Notting Hill has so many positive aspects...

WATCH: Ryan Gosling's rare comment on life with Eva

In an interview with The Times, Eva spoke of her big move, revealing their base: "We're in Notting Hill, so we have access to those communal gardens. Seriously, it's magical."

The writer of the piece also explained that her two daughters are homeschooled, so the area's exemplary education options wouldn't have been a driving factor.

Celebrity hotspot

© Photo: Getty Images The Beckhams live nearby

Notting Hill is a popular spot for famous faces, making Eva and Ryan right at home, with the Beckhams' Holland Park mansion a short walk away.

In the thick of the city

Being in London as opposed to Surrey, the couple will have better transport links and will be able to attend press events and film screenings with ease.

Safety first

Utility company Resooma also notes that Notting Hill is classed as a safe area in comparison to other locations. The website reads: "Notting Hill is a safe place to live, popular with families and couples. The annual crime rate in the area is 137.8 per thousand population. This can be rated as 5 out of 10 or medium crime level, which is relatively low for London."

© Getty The couple still have their LA home

Property investment

There is more good news; if Ryan and Eva have chosen to buy a house there instead of rent, they could have secured a steal. Rightmove reports that "sold prices in Notting Hill over the last year were £1,709,349 ($2,123,797) which is 15% down on the previous year and 18% down on the 2022 peak of £2,086,812 ($2,592,780)".

Recently, Eva shared a very first look inside their new London abode, after the family moved in July last year.

The The Place Beyond the Pines star was sitting on a traditional cream armchair placed just in front of a quintessentially British-looking fireplace. It gave fans a chance to admire a small glimpse inside their perfectly decorated residence. On the mantle was a small posy of flowers and hanging above was a white-framed mirror which reflected the dark frames over the other side of the room.

© Instagram Eva Mendes gave a glimpse inside her home online

Next to the fireplace, a mid-century-style cabinet stood filled with crockery – perfect for hosting family dinners.

There's no doubt the place is looking immaculate and Eva admitted when speaking to The Times that she's proud of her efforts in keeping the house "in order". "When my house is out of order, I'm out of order completely," she said.

It is unknown if Eva and Ryan will part ways with their Los Angeles base or keep it for trips across the pond. Neither one of the stars has specified how long this move may be for.