Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been enjoying luxurious London life after moving their family into a gorgeous home in the affluent and exclusive area of Notting Hill last year.

The Hitch star, 50, and the Barbie actor, 43, who have been together since 2011 after meeting on the set of the movie The Place Beyond the Pines, moved to the UK in July 2024 along with their two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 10, and Amada Lee, eight.

Eva and Ryan decided to move across the pond to accommodate Ryan's filming schedule in England for an upcoming movie titled Project Hail Mary.

The couple, who also have a base in Los Angeles, California, are notoriously secretive when it comes to their family life and have chosen to keep their daughters' identities private, but Eva did share a photo from inside what looks like their beautiful home in the English capital.

Posting on her Instagram, Eva looked sensational in a pair of white framed glasses and a patterned green blouse.

The studious-looking actress was telling her fans about her love of reading, and the carousel of snaps also included a photo of their dog Magic, cosied up by some books.

"Reading can be therapy for me. Anyone reading something they love right now? I just finished 'All Fours' By @mirandajuly. Wow. I looooved it. Just wow."

Though the gorgeous Eva was, as usual, the focal point of the pictures, we couldn't help but marvel at the stunning interiors behind her.

Eva was sitting on a chic, cream armchair placed just in front of a quintessentially British-looking fireplace that had been decorated with flowers on the mantelpiece and a large framed mirror above.

Next to the fireplace was a mid-century-style solid wood cabinet filled with large plates and crockery – perfect for when hosting family dinners.

On top of the cabinet, there was a small vase of pastel-colored roses and a stylish gold lamp. Above the cabinet, a framed piece of artwork is on full display.

Eva and Ryan's life in London

Though the pair are yet to share more insight into their fabulous home and its details or specifications, Eva did previously open up about how they were finding life in London in general and said they are big fans of the posh area.

In October, she told The Sunday Times: "We're in Notting Hill, so we have access to those communal gardens. Seriously, it's magical."

The publication also stated that she had "made some mum friends" in the area.

Eva also candidly admitted that she's proud of keeping her home "in order," but insisted that she likes the reality of the mess that can often come with a busy household and children.

"When my house is out of order, I'm out of order completely," she said, adding: "[But] I actually love a good spill."

Before Eva and Ryan's arrival, the actress was no stranger to British culture, having spent time in Manchester in her early twenties embracing the music scene of local bands such as Joy Division and Oasis.

"I can't even talk about how incredibly excited Ryan and I are about [the Oasis reunion]," she said. "Are they going to the States? I feel like they might."

She's in luck – the Gallagher brothers are touring in the US as well as the UK so the transatlantic couple are spoilt for choice when it comes to gig hopping.

What's more, Eva was quick to comment on the typical British weather: "I love how you guys are so up for talking about the weather and the first ones to know that it's [expletive] weather."