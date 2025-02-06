Romeo Beckham's modest kitchen is worlds away from family home design

David and Victoria Beckham's son Romeohas shared a fresh glimpse inside his swanky London pad.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the model, who has previously glided down the catwalk for Balenciaga and Burberry, uploaded a beaming selfie in which he could be seen relaxing at home on his blush velvet sofa.

© Instagram The model has made London his home

In the background of his picture, Romeo shared a sneak peek of his modest kitchen complete with custom, glossy white cabinets, two ovens and a countertop area featuring rustic wooden shelving. The minimalist corner is worlds away from the Beckham's ultra-luxurious kitchen set-up at their Cotswolds property which boasts a massive island worktop and a wood-fired pizza oven. Take a look in the video below...

And if that wasn't enough, the power couple also have an outdoor kitchen area which they tend to use during the summer months.

© Instagram Romeo's London pad is swoon-worthy

Romeo, 22, moved into his plush pad back in 2024 with his then-girlfriend, model Mia Regan. While the pair have since split, Romeo has kept his London base and has continued to spruce up the space with luxurious décor, including a £600 designer Hermès cushion and personal touches such as a giant selfie in his hallway featuring his younger sister, Harper.

His apartment boasts an open-plan living space with wooden herringbone flooring and plenty of natural light. In his lounge, Romeo has a large velvet sofa, a utilitarian coffee table and a stylish lamp.

Romeo grew up in London with his famous parents and his siblings, Brooklyn, 25, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13. While the Beckham brood own multiple homes across the globe, their London townhouse appears to be their go-to bolthole.

© Instagram David and Victoria Beckham's London home is seriously opulent

Victoria and David own a beautiful Grade-II listed Kensington townhouse which is thought to be worth an estimated £31 million. The property, which they renovated back in 2016, boasts six bedrooms, an indoor swimming pool, a wine cellar and a home gym.

When they're not busy in the Big Smoke, the family-of-six frequently flock to their idyllic home in the Cotswolds. The palatial property is a real feast for the eyes and boasts a swimming pool, a football pitch, a safari-style tent for outdoor entertaining and a wooden sauna which reportedly set them back a whopping £15,000.

© Instagram David and Victoria have created a lake at their stunning property

For power couple David and Victoria, their home near Chipping Norton is the perfect antidote to their city life.

During an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, former Spice Girl VB said: "It's so nice, we go between London and try to go there at the weekends as much as we can."

Former England captain David, meanwhile, gushed in his Netflix show: "I wanted a place where we could escape."

Romeo's new girlfriend Kim

Last year, Romeo went public with his new girlfriend Kim Turnbull. The pair have since enjoyed numerous romantic trips together, including a visit to the Beckham's Cotswolds home.

And back in January, the pair stepped things up with a joint tattoo session with celebrity-approved tattoo artist, "Certified Letter Boy".

© Instagram Romeo and Kim have been incredibly loved-up of late

Kim has seemingly slotted into the famous family and most recently joined her beau in London as David was unveiled as the new face of BOSS ONE Bodywear. For the glitzy event, the 24-year-old DJ looked sublime in a bodysuit, edgy trousers and an oversized blazer.