Romeo Beckham's new love nest with girlfriend Mia Regan is nothing like Victoria and David's home

If we were one of the Beckham children, we'd probably never leave the £31million family home in London's Holland Park, but Romeo Beckham, 21, clearly fancied a taste of freedom.

The footballer has flown the next, moving into a snazzy London flat with his model girlfriend, Mia Regan – and the décor couldn’t be more different from the minimalist interiors of David and Victoria's London townhouse.

While much of the Beckham family's London home is decked out in monochrome furniture, Romeo's taste is more adventurous, with he and Mia adding neon splashes of colour around their first home together.

© Instagram Romeo Beckham loves quirky art

Mia and Romeo have given fans several glimpses into their abode, including a shot that showed a huge LED neon light on the wall, reading Hello Gorgeous.

Opposite the bold art choice is a framed Messi shirt. Lionel Messi is on David's soccer team, Inter Miami, who Romeo used to play for before he switched to Brentford U21, allowing him to be London-based, spending more time with Mia in their first home together.

As well as the ultra-bright lighting and football memorabilia, other snapshots inside Romeo and Mia's home shared that it appears to be newly renovated, with fresh white walls, gleaming tiling and black fixtures and fittings – very chic!

© Instagram Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan's flat looks newly renovated

The pair also has several skateboards mounted on the wall, and Romeo has shared a collection of snaps of artwork he's procured, though these don't appear to have been hung yet – perhaps they're working on a gallery wall?

LOOK: Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Mia Regan shares unseen look into private Wiltshire home

Romeo and Mia haven't shared where their new home is, but eagle-eyed fans suspect they might have moved to Battersea after Mia posted a photo of the iconic power station from their window.

© Instagram Mia Regan shared the view from their home

Battersea is a 21-minute drive from Holland Park, where David and Victoria, along with their two younger children, Harper and Cruz live, so Romeo hasn't moved too far from his beloved family.

Brooklyn, on the other hand, has made a home for himself in Los Angeles reportedly buying a home for himself and his wife, Nicola Peltz, for a huge $11 million.

Brooklyn Beckham lives further away from his famous family

That said, the eldest of the Beckham brood still spends plenty of time in London, even opening a pop-up restaurant in partnership with Uber Eats this month.

His eatery will offer just five dishes, with the chef sharing on Instagram: "I’m so excited to be working with @ubereats to launch my ultimate takeaway menu. Five of my favourite recipes, inspired by my travels around the world, will be exclusively available on the app in London this January, delivered exclusively by Uber Eats."

We wonder if Romeo and Mia will be ordering the food to their Battersea home?

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub