Did Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan just confirm they've moved in together? See first glimpse at lavish London pad

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan looked so in love as they celebrated New Year's Eve at David and Victoria Beckham's £31 million Holland Park mansion.

The Brentford B footballer, 21, looked dapper in a grey marl double-breasted suit, while Mia epitomised elegance in a cranberry-hued silk and lace dress for the family's intimate celebrations.

"Cheers to 2024," Romeo gushed on Instagram, prompting a slew of fans to wish the family a Happy New Year.

"You and @mimimoocher are just the cutest couple ever," added one fan, as another chimed in: "You are your father's double. Beautiful couple."

© Instagram Romeo and Mia celebrated New Year's Eve at the Beckhams'

After temporarily calling it quits on their relationship back in 2022 after three years as teenage sweethearts, Romeo and Mia rekindled in the autumn of that year - and their relationship has gone from strength to strength as the couple hinted they have finally moved in together.

Taking to TikTok this week, Mia (@mimimoocher) joined in with the latest 'Something That I Want' by Grace Potter dance trend to debut her new "roomies," which included her boyfriend Romeo and a friend.

"Roomies and I," Mia captioned the post, suggesting that she and her boyfriend of five years had moved out of their family homes.

The background of the video gave a glimpse inside a chic, minimalist home decorated with playful artwork, a plush cream sofa, rattan furniture and warm lighting.

© Instagram The couple have been dating since 2019

If the couple have moved in together, it's likely that they haven't strayed far from the Beckham's Grade II-listed townhouse in Kensington given that Romeo will need to spend much of his time in West London in order to keep up with his training at Brentford F.C. Training Ground.

The Beckhams' seven-bedroom family home has plenty of space for Romeo and Mia to hang out in, especially now Brooklyn Beckham has flown the nest to settle in the States with his wife Nicola Peltz.

In fact, David and Victoria's jaw-dropping London townhouse even boasted totally separate living quarters for Brooklyn and Nicola when they were dating.

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan at the Fashion Awards 2023

Now that Romeo's the eldest, it doesn't seem unlikely that the professional footballer bagged his brother's former living space for himself and his long-term girlfriend before they got a space of their own.

In many ways, Romeo and Mia have already earned their It-couple status as the Gen Z 'Posh and Becks' since making their red carpet debut at the Fashion Awards in 2021.

David and Victoria's relationship timeline © Anthony Harvey 1997 – The couple meet in the Manchester United players' lounge – and it is reportedly love at first sight. 1998 – David pops the question on 25 January with a three-carat, marquise-cut sparkler from Boodle and Dunthorpe. 1999 – The duo tie the knot in July, four months after the arrival of their first child, Brooklyn. 2002 – Second son Romeo is born in London on 1 September. 2003 – Allegations of an affair between David and his PA, Rebecca Loos, surface 2005 – Third son Cruz is born on 20 February. 2011 – First daughter, Harper Seven, is born on 10 July. 2017 – Eighteen years after they married, the couple renew their wedding vows in January.

Following in his father David's romantic footsteps, Romeo recently proved his love for body-art and devotion to his long-term love with a tattoo dedicated to Mia.

The couple started dating as teenagers

Romeo chose the endearing nickname “Mooch” for the permanent tattoo on his inner arm.