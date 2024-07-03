Elton John's never-pictured chapel for private mourning at £4.2m Windsor home

Sir Elton John is considered a living legend, so it's no wonder that the Rocketman hitmaker has multiple properties to his name.

However, Elton's Windsor bolthole, thought to be worth around the £4.2 million mark, is said to be his primary residence.

The 77-year-old bought the Berkshire property more than four decades ago and it's where he and his husband, David Furnish, 61, have been raising their sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11.

Unsurprisingly, the mansion is generously sized with multiple bedrooms, tennis courts and a colourful playroom for the kids to unwind. But there is also a surprising element to their home - a chapel.

Elton John's private chapel at Windsor home

When Elton bought his home in Woodside, Windsor, 40 years ago, it came with a library, a gilded salon, huge rooms with sky-high ceilings and, surprisingly, a chapel.

The grand house – sitting on 27 acres of land – was built for the surgeon of King Henry VIII and is located just a mere ten minutes from the castle.

There's another royal link because Elton has chosen to keep the chapel which is on the land and acts as a space in which to honour his close friend, the late Princess of Wales, according to Berkshire Live.

Also on the grounds of the home is a stunning 18th-century-style orangery. The orangery was where Sir Elton's grandmother once lived.

"She looked after me when I was starting out,” he explained previously, adding: "It was my turn to look after her. I used to say to her, 'Nan, let me make these rooms nice for you.' And she would always say, 'No, dear, you save your money,'" he said.

Surrounding the home, there are 27 acres of land for them to enjoy. The generous outdoor space, which features Renaissance-style gardens, a Roman terrace and a secret garden, no doubt came in handy when Elton would host his iconic White Tie & Tiara parties over the years in support of his Aids Foundation organisation.

His parties became synonymous with A-list and everyone and anyone would be present at the annual bash.

Elton John's lavish interiors at Windsor home

Over the years, Elton has somewhat updated the interiors of his home. The superstar generally keeps his private life and the inside of his home to himself, but he has shared the odd glimpse inside the property.

This photo shows Elton in his dining room which is decorated with lavish touches – and it wouldn't look out of place in Windsor Castle itself!

Elton's dining room is made up of two smaller rooms and now boasts parquet floors and red-painted walls with white wainscoting.

He also previously shared a photo inside the modern, country-style kitchen, which is a gorgeous sage green colour.

The room has herringbone wood floors and an island unit holding his fruit bowl. Gold-framed pictures hang on the white walls.

Elton is a self-confessed interiors obsessive. He once said: "I've always had a decorating project underway, and because I always want to do more, each house is a work in progress.

"If I weren't a musician, I would love to be a decorator."