The top celebrity homes of 2023 that will blow your mind: Brad Pitt, Rod Stewart and Gisele Bündchen

As we step into the new year, HELLO! takes a look at some of the most lavish and impressive celebrity homes of 2023.

This year's lineup includes the likes of Rod Stewart's Beverly Park mansion, Jim Carrey's long-term Los Angeles residence, Gisele Bündchen's equestrian ranch in Florida, and the historically significant New Orleans home purchased by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Additionally, we get a glimpse into Elton John's Atlanta abode, Robin Williams' San Francisco home, and the Miami property recently sold by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Rod's Stewart's palatial home

Rod Stewart's Beverly Park Mansion

Rod Stewart, the London-born music legend, is known for his raspy voice and timeless hits like “Mandolin Wind” and “Maggie May.” His Beverly Park mansion in Los Angeles is as grand as his career, boasting 13 bedrooms across 28,500 square feet.

Reflecting Rod’s flamboyant style, the home features a striking yellow exterior, a lavish fountain, and ornate double doors. The interior includes two sitting rooms, a gourmet kitchen, a tea room, a wine room, a grand dining room, a wood-paneled library, and even a speakeasy-style bar. Listed for sale at $80 million, this star-studded home also includes a 4,500-square-foot guesthouse.

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Jim Carrey's sprawling estate

Jim Carrey's Los Angeles Home

Jim Carrey, famous for his roles in Dumb and Dumber and "he Truman Show, is contemplating retirement and has listed his Brentwood estate for $26.5 million. The Canadian-born actor, who has enjoyed a successful career with numerous awards, is now relocating to Maui, leaving behind his longtime Los Angeles home.

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Gisele's incredible equestrian ranch

Gisele Bündchen's Equestrian Ranch

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen has purchased a 7.5-acre equestrian ranch in Southwest Ranches, Florida. The property features a newly remodeled home with nine bedrooms, soccer and tennis facilities, an infinity pool, hot tub, and horse stalls. Gisele reportedly paid $9.1 million for this sprawling ranch.

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Brad and Angelina's former New Orleans home

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's New Orleans Home

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, once a prominent Hollywood couple, purchased a historic New Orleans home in 2006 for their Make it Right Foundation. Following their separation, the mansion was sold at auction in 2023 for $2.5 million.

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Inside Elton's palatial condo

Elton John's Atlanta Residence

Music icon Elton John has recently completed his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and is moving permanently to Windsor, England. His Atlanta condo, a 30-year U.S. base, was listed for $4.995 million and sold for $7.2 million, well over the asking price.

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Robin Williams' San Francisco palace

Robin Williams' San Francisco Home

Marsha Garces Williams, the second wife of the late Robin Williams, listed their San Francisco home for $25 million. This Italian Renaissance Villa, built in 1926 and remodeled by Robin and Marsha, offers stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco Bay. The property is fully walled and gated, preserving the original unique building materials.

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's glamorous Miami pad

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Miami Home

Just weeks before filing for divorce, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner sold their Miami waterfront home for $15 million. The 10,414-square-foot home, located in the guard-gated community of Bay Point, features six bedrooms, nine baths, a private dock, a chef’s kitchen, a spa, a billiard room, outdoor amenities, and a children’s pool.

